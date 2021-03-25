 Skip to main content
Braves drop 3rd straight in spring training despite Riley HRs
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves lost their third straight spring training contest Wednesday versus the host Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-3, in a Grapefruit League Southwest game.

JT Brubaker made his fourth start for Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out six in five innings. Adam Frazier hit his second home run and is hitting .563 this spring. Kevin Newman had two hits and a sacrifice fly, raising his average to .727 (16 for 22).

Austin Riley hit his first two home runs for Atlanta (11-10), both off JT Brubaker. Ian Anderson went six innings in his fourth start, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk.

With five preseason games remaining after Thursday, the Braves visit the Minnesota Twins today at 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Carolinas).

