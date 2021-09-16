Braves fall again vs. Rockies; Thursday series finale postponed

Ynoa, who gave up two runs and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 4 ⅔ innings, is winless in his last six starts since returning Aug. 17 from the injured list but has a 3.58 ERA during that stretch.

The Braves had to settle for the losing end of a two-game sweep as Thursday afternoon’s game was postponed due to a soggy field caused by rain. A makeup date was not immediately announced.

The start of the game was pushed back almost 2 hours in hopes the wet field would become playable. There was more rain Thursday morning.

The Braves and Rockies are not scheduled to play again this season and don't have matching days off. Each team wanted to play the game as scheduled Thursday, if possible, though they also had to consider travel plans for today’s games.

Atlanta is off for a three-game series in San Francisco, while Colorado was due to start a set in Washington on Friday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, Rockies manager Bud Black, Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt and Braves chairman Terry McGuirk met with umpire CB Bucknor, Braves field director Ed Mangan and others on the field before the decision was made to postpone the game.