Braves fall late in Fried's 1st spring start

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves lost to the host Boston Red Sox 5-3 in nine innings on Wednesday afternoon in Grapefruit League spring-training action.
Braves ace Max Fried made his first spring start after a COVID scare last week. After allowing two hits and a run in the first, the left-hander settled in to yield just one more hit in four total innings, striking out three without a walk.
The Braves (4-5) led 3-1 until Boston’s Bobby Dalbec hit a grand slam in the sixth. Pablo Sandoval singled and scored a run for Atlanta.
