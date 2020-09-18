Braves’ Fried set for return after missing 1 start

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Atlanta Braves (29-21, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (23-27, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Max Fried (6-0, 1.98 ERA) New York: David Peterson (4-2, 4.17 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Dominic Smith is riding an 11-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Atlanta.

The Mets are 15-18 against opponents from the NL East. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .352, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .433.

The Braves are 19-14 in division games. Atlanta has slugged .479, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .648 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits and is batting .338.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 15 home runs and has 32 RBIs.