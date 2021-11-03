BRAVES NOTEBOOK: Snitker rewarded for 44-year investment

Brian Snitker borrowed plenty from Bobby Cox learning to lead a clubhouse.
Now, he's matched his mentor in chasing down the game's greatest prize, joining Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to win the World Series.
The championship clinched with Tuesday night's 7-0 Game 6 win over the Houston Astros was the payoff on Snitker's investment of 44 years as a Braves lifer. After a long career as player, instructor, coach and manager in the Atlanta organization, the 66-year-old Snitker has earned his place in team history.
"Brian Snitker is an amazing human being," star slugger Freddie Freeman said. "And it's absolutely amazing that we get to call him a world champion now for everything he's done for this organization."
Snitker, a former Braves minor league catcher and first baseman, was given his opportunity to start a new career as a coach by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the team's farm director.
Freeman fittingly pockets last out
Freddie Freeman thrust both arms in the air, let out a scream, and tucked the baseball into his back pocket. A moment later, he was in the middle of the celebration, swarmed by his Atlanta Braves teammates.
Fittingly, it was their longtime star first baseman who caught the final out on a throw from shortstop Dansby Swanson as the Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Freeman also homered and had an RBI double.
If this was Freeman's final game with Atlanta, he will go out on the highest of notes.
"I'm still numb," Freeman said long after the final out. "I'm kind of trying to tell you guys things of how I feel because I don't really feel anything yet. It's going to hit hard soon.”
The 32-year-old Freeman, last year's NL MVP and a five-time All-Star, is about to become a free agent.
Fried finds his footing in clincher
Max Fried found his footing on the mound for the Atlanta Braves after getting stepped on early in Game 6 of the World Series.
The young left-hander looked like an ace again, and the Braves clinched their first championship since ’95, which came only a few months before Fried's second birthday.
Fried got 18 outs against the 19 batters he faced after his right ankle got stomped on by Michael Brantley's rubber cleat and became the first pitcher in this World Series to complete six innings. The pitcher was trying to cover first base.
"It didn't feel good, but at that point, it's the World Series. You just got to figure out how to get through," Fried said.
In Game 2 last Wednesday, Fried retired 10 batters in a row in his first-ever World Series start. But that came after a four-run second inning that put the Astros ahead to stay in a 7-2 win, only the second time all year he lost consecutive starts.
Summer castoff Soler transformed
A spare piece no more, Jorge Soler drove a pitch over the train tracks, out of Minute Maid Park and deep into the heart of Texas. He dropped his bat, tapped his chest twice and jabbed a hand toward the Atlanta Braves dugout, yelling "I'm here!"
Three months earlier, he was a .192 hitter on a fourth-place Kansas City Royals team. Two weeks ago, he was sidelined by COVID-19. Now, he is a World Series star.
A bit player during the Chicago Cubs' drought-smashing victory over Cleveland five years ago, Soler was voted MVP of Atlanta's six-game Series win over the Astros.
"We've known what he can do for so long," Freeman said. "Two years ago, he's hitting 50 homers. It's actually pretty incredible what he did in the World Series, getting COVID in the NLCS and missing 10 days and then coming back and not missing a beat."
Braves missing Morton in clincher
Charlie Morton was able to rejoin his Braves teammates over the weekend for World Series games at home, but Snitker said the Game 1 starter wasn't able to go with them back to Houston for the clincher.
Morton was still recovering from surgery on the broken right fibula he sustained in Game 1 a week earlier.
"He's not allowed to fly. I hate it for Charlie that he couldn't come, but he physically couldn't," Snitker said.
Morton took a one-hop screamer off his leg starting the second inning in Game 1, a ball hit so hard it ricocheted to first baseman Freddie Freeman for an out. Morton then pitched another full inning before exiting the game after striking out Jose Altuve.
2-part parade to honor past, present
The Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade Friday celebrating their first title in 26 years. The procession will start at Woodruff Park in the heart of downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
The team will be feted for about 2 miles along the city's most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before being escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade for another mile.