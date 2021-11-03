BRAVES NOTEBOOK: Snitker rewarded for 44-year investment

If this was Freeman's final game with Atlanta, he will go out on the highest of notes.

"I'm still numb," Freeman said long after the final out. "I'm kind of trying to tell you guys things of how I feel because I don't really feel anything yet. It's going to hit hard soon.”

The 32-year-old Freeman, last year's NL MVP and a five-time All-Star, is about to become a free agent.

Fried finds his footing in clincher

Max Fried found his footing on the mound for the Atlanta Braves after getting stepped on early in Game 6 of the World Series.

The young left-hander looked like an ace again, and the Braves clinched their first championship since ’95, which came only a few months before Fried's second birthday.

Fried got 18 outs against the 19 batters he faced after his right ankle got stomped on by Michael Brantley's rubber cleat and became the first pitcher in this World Series to complete six innings. The pitcher was trying to cover first base.

"It didn't feel good, but at that point, it's the World Series. You just got to figure out how to get through," Fried said.