Braves remain serious contender with Ozuna back (

The Braves knew they wanted to bring back Ozuna — who led the NL with 18 homers and 56 RBIs and finished third in batting average at .338 — but they were slow to make their move after quickly signing Morton and Smyly to one-year deals at the start of free agency.

Finally, the Braves jumped into the mix. It took only one day to reach an agreement.

“We didn't talk contract until a day or two ago,” Anthopoulos said. “It was done real quick.”

Ozuna, never shy about speaking his mind, jumped in to ask why the deal wasn't done earlier. It was all in good fun, but Anthopoulos said it took a while to sort out payroll considerations heading into another season that will surely be impacted of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the beginning of the offseason, there was a lot of uncertainty from a team payroll standpoint and an industry standpoint," he said. “When guys get to free agency, it takes time.”

The Braves also had to consider whether the designated hitter would return in the NL for another season. Ozuna thrived in 2020 while serving mostly as the DH. For now, that one-year experiment is off the table after the players rejected a proposal to delay the start of the regular season.

Unless there's a change of course, Ozuna will start for the Braves in left field, where his defensive limitations will surely be in the spotlight.