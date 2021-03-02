Braves split first two spring training games; Dean added to 40-man roster

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Atlanta rookie catcher William Contreras, brother of Cubs two-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, drove in three runs and Ozzie Albies scored twice as the Braves evened their spring training record at 1-1 on Tuesday afternoon thanks to a 5-3 win in seven innings at the Boston Red Sox.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (double) and Johan Camargo both scored a run, and Huascar Ynoa (1 2/3 IP, 4 K) earned the win. Touki Touissant also struck out four.

Boston newcomer Garrett Richards allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in two innings. He was pulled with one out in the first after loading the bases and walking in a run and throwing 23 pitches -- this spring, teams can end an inning after a pitcher has thrown 20 pitches. Richards came back for the second inning.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has a sore right shoulder and hasn’t played yet. Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts pushed himself during his offseason program and should resume throwing in the next couple of days.

RAYS 9, BRAVES 7 (Sun.)