Braves split first two spring training games; Dean added to 40-man roster
Braves split first two spring training games; Dean added to 40-man roster

  • Updated
Rays Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of an MLB preseason baseball game at Charlotte Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

 Curtis Compton

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Atlanta rookie catcher William Contreras, brother of Cubs two-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, drove in three runs and Ozzie Albies scored twice as the Braves evened their spring training record at 1-1 on Tuesday afternoon thanks to a 5-3 win in seven innings at the Boston Red Sox.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (double) and Johan Camargo both scored a run, and Huascar Ynoa (1 2/3 IP, 4 K) earned the win. Touki Touissant also struck out four.

Boston newcomer Garrett Richards allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in two innings. He was pulled with one out in the first after loading the bases and walking in a run and throwing 23 pitches -- this spring, teams can end an inning after a pitcher has thrown 20 pitches. Richards came back for the second inning.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has a sore right shoulder and hasn’t played yet. Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts pushed himself during his offseason program and should resume throwing in the next couple of days.

4072018-LRU-TUSC-04.jpg

In this April 2018 file photo, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Justin Dean drives the ball down the right-field line for a triple during a home against Tusculum. 

RAYS 9, BRAVES 7 (Sun.)

Austin Meadows and Mike Brosseau homered for the reigning AL champs, and Manuel Margot added an RBI double during a four-run second inning against Atlanta's Kyle Wright. Wander Franco, MLB's No. 1 prospect, was hitless in two trips after replacing Arozarena.

Wright, hoping to nail down the final spot in the Braves' rotation, allowed three runs, four hits and a walk while retiring four batters. Dansby Swanson had an RBI single.

Justin Dean, a former Lenoir-Rhyne University star who was added to the team's 40-man roster over the weekend, scored one run after one pinch-hit plate appearance.

