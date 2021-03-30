 Skip to main content
Braves split last 2 spring games
Braves split last 2 spring games

  Updated
Braves logo (copy)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves split their final two spring training games, defeating the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-3 in seven innings Tuesday afternoon at CoolToday Park after a 4-0 road loss Monday to the Red Sox in Grapefruit League Southwest play.

Drew Smyly did not allow an earned run in 4 2/3 innings Tuesday, scattering six hits and striking out four to earn his first win.

Mike Soroka, rehabbing from an Achilles tear last season, came on for a two-inning save, striking out a pair and allowing an earned run in his first spring appearance.

Ozzie Albies (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Christian Pache (two walks, two runs, double, SB) each homered for Atlanta (15-12).

On Monday, Ian Anderson started and gave up four runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

