Braves up capacity for 2nd home series (copy)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will expand capacity at Truist Park to 50 percent for their second homestand beginning April 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Braves are permitting 33 percent capacity at their initial homestand to allow for ample social distancing, limiting the crowd to about 13,500. Those standards will be in place for the first seven home games, beginning with the April 9 opener against the Phillies.

The capacity will increase roughly 20,500 for at least the ensuing seven home games. The Braves have said they will review their seating policies before each homestand.

The Braves' capacity will be among the highest in the big leagues. They will join Houston at 50 percent, which is only surpassed by the Texas Rangers' plans to allow full capacity at the start of the season.

The news came the same week that commissioner Rob Manfred said he could can envision filled ballparks by midseason across MLB.