Braves win back-to-back, pad NL East lead

The Braves tacked on their final run in the eighth on Arcia's RBI single.

Atlanta closer Will Smith faced the minimum in the ninth for his 32nd save in 37 chances.

Rogers (7-7) allowed four runs and three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The lefty entered winless with a 6.23 ERA in three career starts against Atlanta. It marked the first time since his last start of 2020 that Rogers, a 23-year-old All-Star, allowed more than three runs to snap his franchise-best, 22-game streak of allowing three runs or fewer.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the first to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

Anderson (7-5) scuffled in the third, committing a fielding error that allowed Jazz Chisholm Jr. to reach and then issuing consecutive two-out walks to Sánchez and Jorge Alfaro. He escaped the jam when Lewin Diaz popped up.

Anderson had his strikeout stuff back after failing to punch out a batter in his previous two starts.

"Yeah, I think the execution was a lot better," Anderson said. "I think the stuff was a lot better and overall, the mindset and the way we went about it was a lot crisper. It makes a lot more fun when you're executing."