BREAKING: Burke 4-way realignment split as good as final

Those four proposed leagues saw only minor changes from the first draft to the second draft. Freedom’s and EB’s setups were unchanged aside from EB’s league adding West Caldwell. West Caldwell and Patton were initially in Draughn’s 1A/2A setup but were placed into different leagues. Draughn’s league added only Rosman in the second draft when those two schools were removed.

Patton’s league was the exception. Patton’s setup in the second (and now also, third) draft incorporated three former PHS league foes from Rutherford County, who like Patton, appealed the first draft, plus three other teams from surrounding counties.

The only previous time that Burke’s current four schools were spread over three conferences came in Draughn’s first year of 2008-09. That was the final year Freedom and EB were in the Northwestern 4A Conference. Patton was in the Catawba Valley 2A/3A that school year, and Draughn participated in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A.

Since 2009, the county’s schools have been split between just two conferences. Even prior to consolidation in the 1970s when the county had eight smaller high schools (nine including NCSD), those teams were split between no more than three conferences.