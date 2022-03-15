Briscoe races to first Cup win, pulls away late in Phoenix

Briscoe was one of the top drivers in the Xfinity Series in 2019 and 2020 before getting the invitation from Stewart-Haas Racing to take over the No. 14. He had just three top 10s as a rookie and finished 23rd in the season standings.

But got off to a good start this season with a third-place finish at Daytona in February.

Now, a victory.

“You get humbled really quickly in the Cup Series and learn just how good everybody is,” Briscoe said. “These guys, even who are running 30th, are some of the best race car drivers in the world. You learn really quickly you’ve got to go to work and figure it out.”

Briscoe — who said Phoenix was one of his least-favorite tracks before his Sunday success — acknowledged there were some white-knuckle moments late, especially on the restarts.

Even though he didn’t get the win, it was a breakthrough for Chastain’s TrackHouse Racing team. Chastain credited crew chief Phil Surgen for providing him with a car that was comfortable running up front.

“He gave me exactly what I needed,” Chastain said. “We came up one spot short. But I’m so happy.”