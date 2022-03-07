BUBBLE WATCH: Tar Heels solidify NCAA spot, Hoosiers slide

Rutgers: After three straight losses began to tip the Scarlet Knights to the wrong side of the bubble, back-to-back wins over Indiana and Penn State have their NCAA Tournament picture trending up. But at 18-12 overall, they probably need at least one win during the Big Ten Tournament to feel good about Selection Sunday.

Florida: Yes, the Gators dropped a competitive regular-season finale to No. 7 Kentucky, but they also beat then-No. 2 Auburn a couple weeks ago. Throw in must-have wins at Georgia and Vanderbilt and the Gators were 19-12 and 9-9 in Southeastern Conference play, giving them a good shot at making the 68-team field.

Loyola Chicago: So much for waiting for Selection Sunday. The Ramblers, who always seem to turn heads come March, did it again with a spirited run to the Missouri Valley tournament title. And while they are no longer a bubble team by virtue of the automatic bid, their play over the last month has them on the rise.

FADING HOPES

VCU: Any chance that the Rams had of earning an at-large bid probably evaporated last week with a 69-65 loss to Saint Louis. Now, they may have to play their way into the NCAA field through the Atlantic 10 tourney.