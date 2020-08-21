Buchanan 10th, Mayer wins ARCA East at Dover

DOVER, Del. — Hildebran native racer Chuck Buchanan Jr. finished 10th as Sam Mayer won the ARCA Menards Series East’s General Tire 125 at Dover International Speedway on Friday.
The finish — which Buchanan earned in his Dover track debut after winning a side-by-side battle to the finish line with Kyle Sieg — was the second top 10 result of Buchanan’s East career and his first since a ninth-place career-best outcome in May 2018 at South Boston Speedway in Virginia — when the division still was known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.
Buchanan, who celebrated his 59th birthday earlier this month, clocked in at 26.976 seconds (133.452 mph) in his self-owned No. 87 Spring Drug Ford during Friday morning’s combined qualifying/practice session to roll off 16th in his East season debut. It was Buchanan’s first major race since he placed 13th during his debut in the national ARCA Menards Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway back in February.
Mayer, who now has won twice in three East races this season, took the lead from polesitter Ty Gibbs past the halfway point of Friday’s race after Gibbs dominated the early stages. Mayer then held off veteran second-place finisher David Gilliland on a late restart after Gibbs suffered a hard crash. Mason Diaz, Max McLaughlin and Drew Dollar rounded out the top five.
