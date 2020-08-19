Buchanan back for Dover ARCA East race

Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. is slated to return to the race track Friday at Dover International Speedway with his No. 87 Spring Drug Ford, prepared by crew chief Craig Wood, entered into the ARCA Menards Series East’s General Tire 125.
For Buchanan, a 1979 graduate of East Burke High School who now lives and works as a pharmacist in Virginia, it will be his first start since the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway (where he finished 13th in his series and track debut) and his season debut in ARCA East.
Buchanan has 27 previous career starts since 2011 in ARCA East, which until this season was known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, including a career-best finish of ninth at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway in 2018. It will be Buchanan’s debut at Dover.
Buchanan is one of 18 drivers slated to race on the high-banked, one-mile oval, including ARCA stars Ty Gibbs, Drew Dollar and Sam Mayer, along with NASCAR veteran David Gilliland.
The race will be tape delayed and shown on NBCSN on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
Darlington gets Cook Out sponsorship
Piedmont Triad-based fast food chain Cook Out will serve as a sponsor at NASCAR's September weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
Cook Out, which replaces Charlotte-based Bojangles as the speedway's official quick-service restaurant, is based in Thomasville, but its first restaurant opened in Greensboro in 1989. Cook Out will have a trackside billboard, four track wall locations, front stretch asphalt logo and Turn 3 apron asphalt logo, according to a news release.
NASCAR's Cup Series race, the Southern 500, will open the playoffs on Sept. 6. The Darlington race weekend will also include the Xfinity and Truck series.
Martinsville awaits for word on fans
With just more than a month until the NASCAR Cup Series ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the track awaits a proposal for safety protocols and fan attendance from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, speedway president Clay Campbell told the Martinsville Bulletin.
Virginia’s current place in Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan limits gatherings to 1,000 people, although that number could be increased with approval from the governor.
Martinsville is in a regional pod with fellow NASCAR tracks Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway, both of which will host NASCAR races before the series is set to return to Martinsville on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Richmond is set to host on Sept. 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!