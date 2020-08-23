Buchanan named Hard Charger again at Dover

DOVER, Del. — Just call him Chargin’ Chuck.
Hildebran native and race car driver Chuck Buchanan Jr. claimed his second K&N Filters Hard Charger award of the season following his 10th-place run in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series East event at Dover International Speedway, the General Tire 125.
Driving his self-owned No. 87 Spring Drug Ford crew chiefed by veteran Craig Wood, Buchanan improved the most from his starting position of any driver throughout the race, advancing from 16th on the grid to net his second career East series top 10 in what was his East season debut and his inaugural run at The Monster Mile.
It was his best result since a career-best ninth in May 2018 at South Boston Speedway in Virginia when the series still was known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.
Buchanan also earned the K&N Filters Hard Charger award for the national ARCA Menards Series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. In that race, which was his debut in the series and at the track, Buchanan improved from a 31st-place starting position to finish 13th.
The other contingency awards from Friday’s 125-lapper at the one-mile concrete oval in Delaware went to Ty Gibbs (General Tire Pole Award, Richmond Water Heaters Halfway Leader, Valvoline Lap Leader) — who started first and led 104 laps before crashing out — and Mason Diaz (Bounty Rookie Challenge).
The ARCA Menards Series East is scheduled to return to action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sept. 12. Five days after that, the tour will turn to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, a race Buchanan told The News Herald in February he’ll likely enter.
