Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.

Brady's frustration was clear when he was caught on camera throwing a tablet in the bench area.

And after his third-down incomplete pass early in the fourth quarter, Brady was shouting at Lattimore when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints' star cornerback. Lattimore responded by shoving Fournette, and Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore — much like he did in a 2017 game between these teams.

Evans was ejected, as he was five seasons ago. But this time, so was Lattimore.

On Tampa Bay's next series, Brady marched the Bucs (2-0) to the New Orleans 28 and then hit Perriman in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 10-3.

The Bucs' defense then squelched the Saints' comeback bid by intercepting Jameis Winston three times in the final 12 minutes. Jamel Dean made the first two picks — one on a deep pass intended for rookie Chris Olave at the goal line. Later, safety Mike Edwards returned an interception near the right sideline 68 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-3.

Jags' home win streak vs Colts reaches 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis 24-0 on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series. The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history. The past three have come against Indianapolis, which hasn't won in Jacksonville since 2014. This one was never in doubt.

Patriots edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

PITTSBURGH — Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14. The Patriots remained without an 0-2 start since 2001 by taking advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers. Pittsburgh's biggest gaffe came on a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski. The miscue set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris that gave New England an 11-point lead it didn't relinquish. Mitch Trubisky passed for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh.

Flacco rallies Jets to 31-30 comeback

CLEVELAND — Joe Flacco's 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns who blew a two-touchdown in the final two minutes. On 3rd-and-10 Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle. Earlier the 10th overall pick had dropped a crucial pass that allowed the Browns to open their lead. Nick Chubb's third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. Rookie kicker Cade York pushed his extra point to the right after making a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat Carolina last week.

Lions beat Commanders 36-27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown to lift the Detroit Lions to a 36-27 win over Washington. Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions lead 22-0 at halftime and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to stunt the Commanders as they rallied. Washington made adjustments to give Carson Wentz more time in the second half. Went took advantage, pulling his team within seven points with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yard pass to Logan Thomas.

Dolphins rally from 21 down to beat Ravens

BALTIMORE — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. Tagovailoa's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining. Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play. Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami's offense, which the Ravens didn't come close to stopping in the final quarter.