Burke back in Big League Camp baseball play starting Thursday

The boys of summer are back for the fall.

The Burke County high school-age baseball team will play in the Big League Camp (BLC) Fall League, about a month after winning the BLC Summer League regular-season title but falling in the playoff opener.

Burke opens play this Thursday versus the McDowell JV team. This fall, all games will be played at Big League Camp in Marion, as opposed to the summer season when Burke played all regular-season games at Shuey Field in Morganton.

Playing dates still each consist of a seven-inning doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

Burke’s head coach, like this summer, is Ron Swink, a current Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball assistant coach who served as head coach of the club for nearly 30 years. Swink said he expects the roster to be similar to this summer’s with a few tweaks.

Just like the summer season, Burke has 12 total regular-season games. The local team has one playing date per week, with the exception of one week, until ending the regular season on Oct. 15. The league’s playoffs, which will involve all six league teams, will be held Oct. 19, 20 and 22 at Big League Camp.

The fall league has six teams. In addition to Burke, they again include two McDowell County teams and two Rutherford County teams. For the fall league, Owen is the sixth team, replacing Hibriten from this summer.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.