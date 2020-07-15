Burke back to winning ways with sweep of Titan Blue

Burke County got back to its winning ways with a sweep of McDowell’s Titan Blue squad in Big League Camp Summer League baseball doubleheader action on Tuesday evening at Morganton’s Shuey Field.
Burke took a comfortable 4-0 win in the opener before capping a furious rally with an eighth-inning walkoff to take the nightcap, as well, 7-6. The wins represented Burke’s third sweep in four doubleheaders, moving the team to 6-2 overall in the upstart league that’s standing in place of American Legion this summer due to COVID-19.
In the evening’s second game, Burke fell behind 4-1 after three innings and 6-1 midway through the sixth. But the Burke bats finally came back to life in the bottom half of that sixth frame.
Peyton Smith led off the half-inning with a double, then he and Waylon Rutherford (HBP) both took a base when Ben Winkler drew a walk. Easton McCoy then came through for Burke with a right-field single to score both Peyton Smith and Rutherford. Winkler and McCoy advanced a base on Brayson Buff’s sac bunt before Christian White’s double plated both to make it 6-5.
A pitching change for Titan Blue ended the surge for Burke, but only briefly. After holding serve in the top of the seventh, Mason Mozeley got onboard with a base hit, taking second on a wild pitch then coming around to tie the game on Peyton Smith’s single. Peyton Smith (3 for 4) got to third on a Rutherford double, but two batters later was tagged out trying to take home following a tag-up on a McCoy flyout, sending the game to an extra inning.
Burke again stood firm in the top of the eighth before Buff led off the bottom-half of the inning with a single. He stole second before White smacked one past the second baseman, plating Buff and ending the game in victorious fashion for Burke.
“We had the best attitude tonight, team-wise, that we’ve had all year,” said Burke head coach Ron Swink. “They finally understood how important it is to pull for their teammates even when they might not get a hit. Instead of going back to the dugout and sulking about it, they start pulling for their teammates. It’s good for everybody.”
The late defensive stands were led by Mozeley, who took the mound in the top of the seventh, striking out the side. He then got the top of the Titan Blue lineup to ground out in order in the top of the eighth, earning the win with two frames of unblemished ball. Starter White (3 IP, five hits, four runs) and Garren Bryant (3 IP, 5 K, four hits, two runs) also combined for the pitching effort.
“(Mozeley) was throwing strikes,” Swink said. “Then in the eighth, he got three ground balls. Wes made a great play on one of them. I didn’t think they would hit him, and they didn’t, and we had a couple kids come up with some big at-bats.”
In the first game, the scoreboard remained blank until the bottom of the fourth inning when Burke got a leadoff single from Wes Smith (2 for 3). Two batters later, Peyton Smith’s double moved Wes Smith to third, then Rutherford batted him in for the first run. Both Peyton Smith and Rutherford came home two batters after that on McCoy’s two-RBI single to left for a 3-0 lead.
Burke’s additional run came the next inning when, with two outs, Thomas Lambert doubled to right then scored on an error that left Wes Smith standing on second when the dust cleared.
Peyton Smith started on the mound for Burke and went the distance, throwing two-hit ball over seven innings and scattering seven strikeouts and five walks in the shutout performance. The infield combination of McCoy-Wes Smith-Bryant also had his back, turning 4-6-3 double plays in back-to-back innings in the game’s middle portion.
“Peyton’s pitching was good and he got a couple big hits,” Swink said. “Defensively, we played really well.”
Burke County will be back in BLC Summer League action on Tuesday with another 5 p.m., seven-inning doubleheader against a McDowell team, this time the Titan Grey squad.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
