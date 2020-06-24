Burke baseball team opens Big League Camp Summer League play Thursday
0 comments
special report

Burke baseball team opens Big League Camp Summer League play Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Big League Camp Summer League adv 1

Burke County Post 21 right fielder Mason Mozeley chases a fly ball against Lincoln County Post 455 at Shuey Field in July 2019 in the first round of the N.C. Area IV American Legion playoffs.

 RUSTY JONES/THE NEWS HERALD

The Burke County high school-age summer baseball team already had a coach and a roster and has been practicing every couple days for close to a month.

Now they have a regular-season schedule, which starts today, and their league has a name.

Burke will play in the Big League Camp Summer League, which is being run out of the facility by that name which is located in Marion by league organizer Donnie Suttles.

Big League Camp will host some of the action, but more than half of the league’s games now will be played at Morganton’s Shuey Field, the same place some of the current Burke players have called home in past summers while playing for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion team. (All 2020 American Legion ball in North Carolina was canceled in April.)

All of Burke’s games will be played at Shuey. Games will all be played as seven-inning doubleheaders starting at 5 p.m., following rules similar to those used in high school baseball.

Eleven out of the league’s 18 playing dates are scheduled for Shuey, with the other seven scheduled for Big League Camp.

Big League Camp Summer League adv 2

This drone photo shows the scope of Big League Camp's campus and its proximity to Lake James as work was being finalized at the facility in 2017.

Burke has 12 total regular-season games starting tonight vs. Hibriten. The local team has one mid-week playing date per week until July 29. The league’s playoffs, which will involve all six league teams, will be held July 30 and Aug. 1 at Big League Camp.

The league also has two McDowell teams and two teams based in Rutherford County.

Ron Swink — a Post 21 assistant coach who served as head coach of the club for nearly 30 years — will coach the local team and be assisted by Wes Smith. Swink last month said he has players from Freedom, Patton and Draughn high schools on the team.

Swink said the league nearly had eight teams rather than six before teams from both Henderson County and Charlotte had to drop out after players tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Play was originally set to start last week, but Burke had a game canceled after one of the teams it was set to play last Wednesday tested positive for the virus.

 

Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950. 

 

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

BIG LEAGUE CAMP SUMMER LEAGUE

BASEBALL

BURKE CO. 2020 SCHEDULE

June 25; Hibriten

July 1; RBA

July 7; Rutherford

July 14; Titan Blue

July 21; Titan Grey

July 29; Hibriten

 

NOTE: All games at Shuey Field and all are played as 5/7 p.m. doubleheaders.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News