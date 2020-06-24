Burke baseball team opens Big League Camp Summer League play Thursday

The Burke County high school-age summer baseball team already had a coach and a roster and has been practicing every couple days for close to a month.
Now they have a regular-season schedule, which starts today, and their league has a name.
Burke will play in the Big League Camp Summer League, which is being run out of the facility by that name which is located in Marion by league organizer Donnie Suttles.
Big League Camp will host some of the action, but more than half of the league’s games now will be played at Morganton’s Shuey Field, the same place some of the current Burke players have called home in past summers while playing for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion team. (All 2020 American Legion ball in North Carolina was canceled in April.)
All of Burke’s games will be played at Shuey. Games will all be played as seven-inning doubleheaders starting at 5 p.m., following rules similar to those used in high school baseball.
Eleven out of the league’s 18 playing dates are scheduled for Shuey, with the other seven scheduled for Big League Camp.
Burke has 12 total regular-season games starting tonight vs. Hibriten. The local team has one mid-week playing date per week until July 29. The league’s playoffs, which will involve all six league teams, will be held July 30 and Aug. 1 at Big League Camp.
The league also has two McDowell teams and two teams based in Rutherford County.
Ron Swink — a Post 21 assistant coach who served as head coach of the club for nearly 30 years — will coach the local team and be assisted by Wes Smith. Swink last month said he has players from Freedom, Patton and Draughn high schools on the team.
Swink said the league nearly had eight teams rather than six before teams from both Henderson County and Charlotte had to drop out after players tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Play was originally set to start last week, but Burke had a game canceled after one of the teams it was set to play last Wednesday tested positive for the virus.
