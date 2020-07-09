Burke BLC Summer League baseball squad suffers 1st losses of season

After winning each of its first four contests of the high school-age Big League Camp Summer League season, the Burke squad ran into a buzzsaw with the consensus top team in the league, Rutherford, on Wednesday night at Shuey Field and lost 13-2 and 4-0.
Rutherford scored in five of the seven innings in the first game with a combination of patience at the plate — using small ball to move runners along — heads-up baserunning and ultimately capitalizing on Burke’s errors and wild pitches to stake themselves to a 7-0 lead after four innings.
A two-run homer in the top of the fifth by Rutherford’s leadoff hitter put the game in danger of being called by mercy rule with a nine-run advantage, but an RBI double and RBI single by Christian White and Thomas Lambert respectively in the bottom of the sixth put Burke (4-2) on the board and kept the game alive.
Rutherford added four more runs in their half of the seventh to run away with the opener.
Game two would prove to be a tighter affair thanks to the pitching of Burke starting right-hander Peyton Smith, who kept Rutherford from putting up big innings as they had in the first contest.
However, Burke was not able to put anything together offensively and was ultimately no-hit in a time-shortened, five-inning game, allowing Rutherford to walk away with a 4-0 victory and the doubleheader sweep.
“That was the best team,” Burke coach Ron Swink stated succinctly after the game, referring to Rutherford.
“We just didn’t compete (at the plate),” Swink said, mentioning that it wasn’t about lack of patience, but too much patience. “Whenever you have great pitching like that, you want to be more aggressive so you don’t find yourself behind in the count from the start.”
Burke will play McDowell’s Titan Blue squad next on Tuesday night at Shuey Field.
