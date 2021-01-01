Burke Co. 2021 H.S. basketball schedules

H.S. BASKETBALL
BURKE CO. 2021 SCHEDULES
DRAUGHN
Jan. 6 Hibriten
Jan. 8 at Foard
Jan. 12 West Caldwell
Jan. 14 East Burke
Jan. 19 at Bunker Hill
Jan. 21 at West Iredell
Jan. 26 Patton
Jan. 28 at Hibriten
Feb. 2 Foard
Feb. 4 at West Caldwell
Feb. 9 at East Burke
Feb. 11 Bunker Hill
Feb. 16 West Iredell
Feb. 18 at Patton
EAST BURKE
Jan. 6 at Bunker Hill
Jan. 8 at Hibriten
Jan. 12 Foard
Jan. 14 at Draughn
Jan. 19 Patton
Jan. 21 West Caldwell
Jan. 26 at West Iredell
Jan. 28 Bunker Hill
Feb. 2 Hibriten
Feb. 4 at Foard
Feb. 9 Draughn
Feb. 11 at Patton
Feb. 16 at West Caldwell
Feb. 18 West Iredell
FREEDOM
Jan. 5 at St. Stephens
Jan. 8 Hickory
Jan. 13 at Mountain Heritage*
Jan. 15 at South Caldwell
Jan. 19 at Alexander Central
Jan. 22 Watauga
Jan. 26 McDowell
Jan. 29 St. Stephens
Feb. 2 at Hickory
Feb. 4 Arborbrook Christian* (girls only)
Feb. 4 Moravian Prep* (boys only)
Feb. 9 South Caldwell
Feb. 12 Alexander Central
Feb. 16 at Watauga
Feb. 19 at McDowell
PATTON
Jan. 6 West Iredell
Jan. 8 at West Caldwell
Jan. 12 Bunker Hill
Jan. 14 at Hibriten
Jan. 19 at East Burke
Jan. 21 Foard
Jan. 26 at Draughn
Jan. 28 at West Iredell
Feb. 2 West Caldwell
Feb. 4 at Bunker Hill
Feb. 9 Hibriten
Feb. 11 East Burke
Feb. 16 at Foard
Feb. 18 Draughn
* = nonconference game