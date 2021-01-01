 Skip to main content
Burke Co. 2021 H.S. basketball schedules
Burke Co. 2021 H.S. basketball schedules

Combined Burke Co HS logo

H.S. BASKETBALL

BURKE CO. 2021 SCHEDULES

DRAUGHN

Jan. 6 Hibriten

Jan. 8 at Foard

Jan. 12 West Caldwell

Jan. 14 East Burke

Jan. 19 at Bunker Hill

Jan. 21 at West Iredell

Jan. 26 Patton

Jan. 28 at Hibriten

Feb. 2 Foard

Feb. 4 at West Caldwell

Feb. 9 at East Burke

Feb. 11 Bunker Hill

Feb. 16 West Iredell

Feb. 18 at Patton

EAST BURKE

Jan. 6 at Bunker Hill

Jan. 8 at Hibriten

Jan. 12 Foard

Jan. 14 at Draughn

Jan. 19 Patton

Jan. 21 West Caldwell

Jan. 26 at West Iredell

Jan. 28 Bunker Hill

Feb. 2 Hibriten

Feb. 4 at Foard

Feb. 9 Draughn

Feb. 11 at Patton

Feb. 16 at West Caldwell

Feb. 18 West Iredell

FREEDOM

Jan. 5 at St. Stephens

Jan. 8 Hickory

Jan. 13 at Mountain Heritage*

Jan. 15 at South Caldwell

Jan. 19 at Alexander Central

Jan. 22 Watauga

Jan. 26 McDowell

Jan. 29 St. Stephens

Feb. 2 at Hickory

Feb. 4 Arborbrook Christian* (girls only)

Feb. 4 Moravian Prep* (boys only)

Feb. 9 South Caldwell

Feb. 12 Alexander Central

Feb. 16 at Watauga

Feb. 19 at McDowell

PATTON

Jan. 6 West Iredell

Jan. 8 at West Caldwell

Jan. 12 Bunker Hill

Jan. 14 at Hibriten

Jan. 19 at East Burke

Jan. 21 Foard

Jan. 26 at Draughn

Jan. 28 at West Iredell

Feb. 2 West Caldwell

Feb. 4 at Bunker Hill

Feb. 9 Hibriten

Feb. 11 East Burke

Feb. 16 at Foard

Feb. 18 Draughn

* = nonconference game

