Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 1

West Iredell at Draughn; Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Draughn 38, W. Iredell 28 (2019); W. Iredell leads 2-1
Outlook: The Wildcats lost a ton of offensive production from their 2019 squad, but still have a couple foundational-type players on defense in Zach Poteet and Donnell Wilkins, along with sophomore Luke Rector to anchor the offensive line and a few guys ready to step up at skill positions. That should be enough for coach Chris Powell’s team, which secured its first playoff berth since 2012 last season, to get the job done against a squad that also lost a large portion of its offense and has a new coaching staff.
Prediction: Draughn
West Caldwell at East Burke; Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: EB 35, W. Caldwell 12 (2019); EB leads 17-12
Outlook: The Cavaliers only have three wins over their past two seasons, but two of those have come against West Caldwell. New coach Derrick Minor is interested in seeing that trend continue as he looks to start his Icard tenure with a victory. New quarterback Carter Crump will be counted on to guide the offense, and Blane Fulbright will be tasked with leading the backfield after the graduation Josh Moore. Johnny Reynolds is the leading returning offensive weapon on the outside.
Prediction: East Burke
Freedom at St. Stephens; Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Freedom 48, St. Stephens 12 (2019); Freedom leads 7-0
Outlook: Since the Patriots and Indians came together in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in 2013, it’s been about as one-sided as any series in the region. Freedom has regularly dominated Saint with its speed, and there’s a great chance of that being the theme again tonight with senior wideouts Desmond Caldwell and Damien Dula and running back Chase Young ready to steal the show. Couple that with the arrival of new coach Justin Hawn, who’s entrusting the signal-calling to quarterback Thad Reid.
Prediction: Freedom
Patton at Foard; Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Foard 26, Patton 14 (2019); Series tied 4-4
Outlook: The Tigers no longer have power back Corey Siemer, who won this matchup for Foard last season in Morganton, but the Panthers lost a lot of their offensive production as well. Many unknowns surround the PHS program as it looks to start Mark Duncan’s head coaching career with a victory. If senior quarterback Kalen Byrd and juniors DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez at running back and Waylon Rutherford at wide receiver are ready to step in and immediately be successful with their increased roles, this one could go either way.