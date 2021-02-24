Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 1

West Iredell at Draughn; Thursday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Wildcats lost a ton of offensive production from their 2019 squad, but still have a couple foundational-type players on defense in Zach Poteet and Donnell Wilkins, along with sophomore Luke Rector to anchor the offensive line and a few guys ready to step up at skill positions. That should be enough for coach Chris Powell’s team, which secured its first playoff berth since 2012 last season, to get the job done against a squad that also lost a large portion of its offense and has a new coaching staff.

West Caldwell at East Burke; Saturday, 2 p.m.

Outlook: The Cavaliers only have three wins over their past two seasons, but two of those have come against West Caldwell. New coach Derrick Minor is interested in seeing that trend continue as he looks to start his Icard tenure with a victory. New quarterback Carter Crump will be counted on to guide the offense, and Blane Fulbright will be tasked with leading the backfield after the graduation Josh Moore. Johnny Reynolds is the leading returning offensive weapon on the outside.