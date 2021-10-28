Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 11

East Burke (2-6, 1-5) at West Caldwell (0-8, 0-6)
Last meeting: East Burke 18, West Caldwell 13 (spring 2021); East Burke leads 18-12
Last week: West Lincoln beat West Caldwell 35-12; East Burke lost to Lincolnton 35-20
Outlook: This one should finish up the season for both these teams, but the Cavaliers have a chance to end it on a nice note after a win Tuesday night against Bandys broke a six-game losing streak following a season-opening victory. Another one is there for the taking in Gamewell tonight against winless Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell. The Cavs are looking for their fourth win against the Warriors in as many seasons, the first of those being a nonconference tilt before West Caldwell joined the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, then came over to the CVAC alongside EB.
Prediction: East Burke
Freedom (4-4, 1-3) at Alexander Central (4-5, 1-3)
Last meeting: Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12 (spring 2021); Freedom leads 27-7
Last week: Freedom lost to Watauga 41-0; Alexander Central lost to Hibriten 21-19
Outlook: This series’ recent history is all over the place, with both blowouts and shootouts dotting the landscape. Since the teams became Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rivals again in 2017, the Cougars have bookended the meetings with wins of 33-27 and 53-12 while the Patriots claimed the middle two contests 38-6 and 46-42. The pattern suggests the squads are due for a high-scoring affair tonight in Taylorsville, and it could be playoffs or bust for both teams. Going in, Freedom is just above the potential cutline for the NCHSAA’s new RPI ratings in 3A West while Alexander Central is just below it in 4A West.
Prediction: Alexander Central
— Compiled by Justin Epley