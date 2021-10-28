Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 11

Outlook: This series’ recent history is all over the place, with both blowouts and shootouts dotting the landscape. Since the teams became Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rivals again in 2017, the Cougars have bookended the meetings with wins of 33-27 and 53-12 while the Patriots claimed the middle two contests 38-6 and 46-42. The pattern suggests the squads are due for a high-scoring affair tonight in Taylorsville, and it could be playoffs or bust for both teams. Going in, Freedom is just above the potential cutline for the NCHSAA’s new RPI ratings in 3A West while Alexander Central is just below it in 4A West.