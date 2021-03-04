Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 2

Patton vs. Draughn (at Freedom); Saturday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Draughn 44, Patton 6 (2019); Patton leads 7-4
Last week: Draughn beat West Iredell 14-3; Patton lost to Foard 28-6
Outlook: As expected, the Wildcats’ defense set the tone in last week’s season-opening win, while two rushing TDs from freshman Nigel Dula were enough to get the job done. The Panthers struggled against Foard, tallying just a shade over 150 total yards on offense with three turnovers. In this game scheduled to be played Saturday at Freedom High School due to poor field conditions at PHS, expect Draughn defenders Zach Poteet, Donnell Wilkins and that unit to take control again.
Prediction: Draughn
East Burke at West Iredell; Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: West Iredell 43, East Burke 20 (2019); West Iredell leads 3-0
Last week: East Burke beat West Caldwell 18-13; West Iredell lost to Draughn 14-3
Outlook: The Cavaliers rallied to give head coach Derrick Minor a win in his debut, but now EB goes from a team it has beaten three straight years to one against which it never has won. West Iredell mostly was held in check by Draughn last week, but passed for 200-plus yards. After West Caldwell went for better than 200 yards and two long scores through the air against the Cavs, that might be West Iredell’s focus this week, too.
Prediction: West Iredell
Hickory at Freedom; Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Hickory 23, Freedom 22 (2019); Freedom leads 18-13
Last week: Freedom beat St. Stephens 18-14; Hickory lost to McDowell 21-7
Outlook: Last season in Hickory, the Red Tornadoes dealt a devastating blow to the Patriots’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title hopes with a surprising one-point win. This time, both teams enter this Week 2 matchup in Morganton coming off results that were pretty surprising, as well. Freedom needed a late stand to defeat St. Stephens, while Hickory lost to McDowell for the first time since 1992. Along with a burgeoning clutch defense, give FHS the edge due to more experience at the offensive skill positions and a homefield advantage.
Prediction: Freedom
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.