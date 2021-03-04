Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 2

Patton vs. Draughn (at Freedom); Saturday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: As expected, the Wildcats’ defense set the tone in last week’s season-opening win, while two rushing TDs from freshman Nigel Dula were enough to get the job done. The Panthers struggled against Foard, tallying just a shade over 150 total yards on offense with three turnovers. In this game scheduled to be played Saturday at Freedom High School due to poor field conditions at PHS, expect Draughn defenders Zach Poteet, Donnell Wilkins and that unit to take control again.

East Burke at West Iredell; Friday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Cavaliers rallied to give head coach Derrick Minor a win in his debut, but now EB goes from a team it has beaten three straight years to one against which it never has won. West Iredell mostly was held in check by Draughn last week, but passed for 200-plus yards. After West Caldwell went for better than 200 yards and two long scores through the air against the Cavs, that might be West Iredell’s focus this week, too.