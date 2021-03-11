 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 3
0 comments

Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock - web ONLY
Bunker Hill
Draughn.jpg

Bunker Hill (1-1) at Draughn (2-0)

Last meeting: Bunker Hill 28, Draughn 27 (2019); Draughn leads 4-3

Last week: Draughn beat Patton 39-21; Bunker Hill beat Foard 32-7

Outlook: This is the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s premier matchup this week. Undefeated Draughn has its sights set on challenging for a conference crown, while 1-1 Bunker Hill likely views this more as a battle for second place following a Week 1 blowout loss to clear-cut favorite Hibriten. With more to fight for in Week 3 and a homefield advantage, the Wildcats will look to reverse their recent struggles against the Bears. Bunker will look to reprise last week’s defensive effort, which had eight takeaways versus Foard.

Prediction: Draughn

Patton
East Burke

Patton (0-2) at East Burke (2-0)

Last meeting: Patton 49, East Burke 21 (2019); Patton leads 6-5

Last week: East Burke beat West Iredell 43-6; Patton lost to Draughn 39-21

Outlook: The Cavaliers were pleased with a narrow Week 1 win over West Caldwell, but that was nothing compared to Week 2’s rout of West Iredell. The Cavaliers have new life behind a thoroughly dominant run game, led by Blane Fulbright, which totaled 431 yards and five TDs on the ground as a team last week. The Panthers also took a nice leap from the first game to their second, finding much more success on offense, both on the ground and through the air.

Prediction: East Burke

Freedom
Alexander Central

Freedom (2-0) at Alexander Central (0-2, 0-1)

Last meeting: Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42 (2019); Freedom leads 27-6

Last week: Freedom beat Hickory 28-16; Alexander Central lost to Watauga 21-7

Outlook: The Patriots and Cougars may not reach the thrill level from last year’s matchup in Morganton, when Freedom rallied behind back-to-back late onside kicks. But this Week 3 meeting in Taylorsville still is vitally important for both teams. FHS is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2014 and a continued presence atop the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings while preseason favorite Alexander must dig out of an 0-2 hole. Freedom’s not-so-secret weapon in this series the last two years has been record-setting wide receiver Desmond Caldwell.

Prediction: Freedom

RADIO IFFY

The Big Dawg 92.1 FM may have to cancel plans to air its high school football game of the week tonight, Bunker Hill at Draughn.

If the North Carolina basketball team wins its ACC Tournament quarterfinal contest Thursday night and advances to Friday night's semifinals, the local radio station would instead air the Tar Heels' game as an official radio provider for UNC athletics.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert