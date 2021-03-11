Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 3

Bunker Hill (1-1) at Draughn (2-0)

Outlook: This is the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s premier matchup this week. Undefeated Draughn has its sights set on challenging for a conference crown, while 1-1 Bunker Hill likely views this more as a battle for second place following a Week 1 blowout loss to clear-cut favorite Hibriten. With more to fight for in Week 3 and a homefield advantage, the Wildcats will look to reverse their recent struggles against the Bears. Bunker will look to reprise last week’s defensive effort, which had eight takeaways versus Foard.

Patton (0-2) at East Burke (2-0)

Outlook: The Cavaliers were pleased with a narrow Week 1 win over West Caldwell, but that was nothing compared to Week 2’s rout of West Iredell. The Cavaliers have new life behind a thoroughly dominant run game, led by Blane Fulbright, which totaled 431 yards and five TDs on the ground as a team last week. The Panthers also took a nice leap from the first game to their second, finding much more success on offense, both on the ground and through the air.