Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 3

Bunker Hill (1-1) at Draughn (2-0)
Last meeting: Bunker Hill 28, Draughn 27 (2019); Draughn leads 4-3
Last week: Draughn beat Patton 39-21; Bunker Hill beat Foard 32-7
Outlook: This is the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s premier matchup this week. Undefeated Draughn has its sights set on challenging for a conference crown, while 1-1 Bunker Hill likely views this more as a battle for second place following a Week 1 blowout loss to clear-cut favorite Hibriten. With more to fight for in Week 3 and a homefield advantage, the Wildcats will look to reverse their recent struggles against the Bears. Bunker will look to reprise last week’s defensive effort, which had eight takeaways versus Foard.
Prediction: Draughn
Patton (0-2) at East Burke (2-0)
Last meeting: Patton 49, East Burke 21 (2019); Patton leads 6-5
Last week: East Burke beat West Iredell 43-6; Patton lost to Draughn 39-21
Outlook: The Cavaliers were pleased with a narrow Week 1 win over West Caldwell, but that was nothing compared to Week 2’s rout of West Iredell. The Cavaliers have new life behind a thoroughly dominant run game, led by Blane Fulbright, which totaled 431 yards and five TDs on the ground as a team last week. The Panthers also took a nice leap from the first game to their second, finding much more success on offense, both on the ground and through the air.
Prediction: East Burke
Freedom (2-0) at Alexander Central (0-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42 (2019); Freedom leads 27-6
Last week: Freedom beat Hickory 28-16; Alexander Central lost to Watauga 21-7
Outlook: The Patriots and Cougars may not reach the thrill level from last year’s matchup in Morganton, when Freedom rallied behind back-to-back late onside kicks. But this Week 3 meeting in Taylorsville still is vitally important for both teams. FHS is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2014 and a continued presence atop the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings while preseason favorite Alexander must dig out of an 0-2 hole. Freedom’s not-so-secret weapon in this series the last two years has been record-setting wide receiver Desmond Caldwell.
Prediction: Freedom