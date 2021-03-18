Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 4

Draughn (2-1) at Hibriten (3-0, 2-0)

Outlook: Time is running out for any Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference team to top Hibriten before the league is no more, and unfortunately for the Wildcats, it seems unlikely that time is this week. Hibriten has outscored its opponents 155-19 so far while Draughn is coming off a 38-point loss to Bunker Hill. This will be a hard week for the Wildcats to regain their footing on either offense or defense after Hibriten scored in both of those phases in last season’s meeting.