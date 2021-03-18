Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 4

Draughn (2-1) at Hibriten (3-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Hibriten 56, Draughn 0 (2019); Hibriten leads 3-0
Last week: Draughn lost to Bunker Hill 44-6; Hibriten beat North Rowan 43-0
Outlook: Time is running out for any Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference team to top Hibriten before the league is no more, and unfortunately for the Wildcats, it seems unlikely that time is this week. Hibriten has outscored its opponents 155-19 so far while Draughn is coming off a 38-point loss to Bunker Hill. This will be a hard week for the Wildcats to regain their footing on either offense or defense after Hibriten scored in both of those phases in last season’s meeting.
Prediction: Hibriten
East Burke (3-0) at Bunker Hill (2-1)
Last meeting: Bunker Hill 37, East Burke 14 (2019); Bunker Hill leads 5-2
Last week: East Burke beat Patton 37-6; Bunker Hill beat Draughn 44-6
Outlook: In this space last week, Bunker Hill-Draughn was declared the game of the week in the NWFAC but didn’t live up to the hype. The Bears are part of that equation again with East Burke this week with the Cavaliers still undefeated and BH only sporting a loss to Hibriten. The Cavaliers’ rushing game has been almost unstoppable this season, and that ball control offense could help EB prevent the Bears from piling up points in a tough one.
Prediction: Bunker Hill
West Iredell (0-3) vs. Patton (0-3);
at Freedom, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: West Iredell 25, Patton 8 (2019); Patton leads 2-1
Last week: Patton lost to East Burke 37-6, West Iredell lost to West Caldwell 47-14
Outlook: This is Patton’s best shot at grabbing a win this spring, and they’re surely motivated to do it after losing to West Iredell for the first time ever last season. WI has been borderline hapless so far, being outscored 104-23 with last week’s two-touchdown performance more than doubling the previous season-high. Patton, despite last week’s setback against EB, has shown improvement since Week 1 and better balance on offense than expected in the preseason.
Prediction: Patton