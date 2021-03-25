Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 5

Foard (1-2) at Draughn (2-2)

Outlook: The Wildcats look to bounce back against a Tigers team that resides near the bottom of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The first step for Draughn is resurrecting an offense that scored 39 points in Week 2 before scoring just six apiece in the last two weeks’ losses. Despite its record, Foard has held two of its three opponents to 13 points or fewer with Bunker Hill the exception.