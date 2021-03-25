Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 5

Foard (1-2) at Draughn (2-2)
Last meeting: Draughn 55, Foard 52 (2019); Foard leads 2-1
Last week: Foard lost to West Caldwell 13-0; Draughn lost to Hibriten 56-6
Outlook: The Wildcats look to bounce back against a Tigers team that resides near the bottom of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The first step for Draughn is resurrecting an offense that scored 39 points in Week 2 before scoring just six apiece in the last two weeks’ losses. Despite its record, Foard has held two of its three opponents to 13 points or fewer with Bunker Hill the exception.
Prediction: Draughn
Hibriten (4-0) at East Burke (3-1)
Last meeting: Hibriten 48, East Burke 14; East Burke leads 17-11
Last week: Hibriten beat Draughn 56-6; East Burke lost to Bunker Hill 47-6
Outlook: The Cavaliers’ momentum from a 3-0 start came to a screeching halt with last week’s blowout loss at Bunker Hill, which firmly staked its claim as the NWFAC’s No. 2 team. Unfortunately for EB, the going gets even tougher against a Hibriten squad that simply has been unbeatable during the league’s four-year run. It’s hard to see the Cavs giving Hibriten its first conference loss since 2015.
Prediction: Hibriten
Freedom (2-1) at Asheville (2-2)
Last meeting: Asheville 38, Freedom 16 (2008); Asheville leads 10-8
Last week: Freedom was idle, Asheville lost to A.C. Reynolds 13-12
Outlook: Assuming the schedule doesn’t change after the Patriots’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game at South Caldwell was postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues, FHS now heads up the mountain for its lone nonconference contest this season. The Cougars’ two Western Mountain 3A Conference losses have come by a combined 10 points. Freedom, meanwhile, likely still is feeling the sting of a 41-point league loss at Alexander Central from two weeks ago.
Prediction: Asheville
Patton (1-3) at West Caldwell (2-2)
Last meeting: Patton 27, West Caldwell 15 (2019); Patton leads 4-0
Last week: Patton beat West Iredell 40-14; West Caldwell beat Foard 13-0
Outlook: Patton’s inaugural spring 2021 win came in convincing fashion last week against West Iredell, but the competition is higher against a much-improved West Caldwell squad. WC is coming off a shutout win over Foard, a team Patton lost to in blowout fashion in Week 1, though the Panthers were still a bit shorthanded from basketball. Patton will have to execute just as flawlessly as it did the final three quarters in the last game to win again.