Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 6

West Caldwell (3-2) at Draughn (3-2)

Last meeting: Draughn 48, West Caldwell 13 (2019); Draughn leads 4-1

Last week: West Caldwell beat Patton 24-15; Draughn beat Foard 25-17

Outlook: The Wildcats got back in the win column last week versus Foard, albeit in sloppy fashion after enduring the hardest part of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schedule. Draughn will look to continue its upward momentum against a foe it dominated by 35 points last year and has beaten four times in five total meetings, but West Caldwell looks much improved this year over the past few seasons.

Prediction: Draughn

East Burke (3-2) at Foard (1-3)

Last meeting: Foard 28, East Burke 21; Foard leads 7-4

Last week: East Burke lost to Hibriten 49-0; Foard lost to Draughn 25-17