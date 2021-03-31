Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 6

West Caldwell (3-2) at Draughn (3-2)
Last meeting: Draughn 48, West Caldwell 13 (2019); Draughn leads 4-1
Last week: West Caldwell beat Patton 24-15; Draughn beat Foard 25-17
Outlook: The Wildcats got back in the win column last week versus Foard, albeit in sloppy fashion after enduring the hardest part of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schedule. Draughn will look to continue its upward momentum against a foe it dominated by 35 points last year and has beaten four times in five total meetings, but West Caldwell looks much improved this year over the past few seasons.
Prediction: Draughn
East Burke (3-2) at Foard (1-3)
Last meeting: Foard 28, East Burke 21; Foard leads 7-4
Last week: East Burke lost to Hibriten 49-0; Foard lost to Draughn 25-17
Outlook: Like their counterparts in the eastern end of the county, the Cavaliers have trudged through the NWFAC gauntlet of consecutive games versus Bunker Hill and Hibriten and now turn their eyes toward the one-win Tigers. After Draughn saw quite a bit of success with its run game last week, EB obviously will look to do the same with county-leading running back Blane Fulbright.
Prediction: East Burke
Freedom (2-2) at Watauga (4-0)
Last meeting: Watauga 48, Freedom 33 (2019); Freedom leads 32-10-1
Last week: Freedom lost to Asheville 48-6, Watauga beat McDowell 26-12
Outlook: It feels like this trip up the mountain couldn’t come at a worse time for the Patriots, who are reeling from two straight blowout losses bookending a COVID-19 pause. Freedom won 32 of these teams’ first 39 meetings all-time but has been outscored 169-56 in four straight losses since, with all but 13 of those points scored in a two-touchdown defeat at home versus Watauga last season.
Prediction: Watauga
Patton (1-4) at Bunker Hill (4-1)
Last meeting: Patton 36, Bunker Hill 35 (2019); Patton leads 4-0
Last week: Patton lost to West Caldwell 24-15; Bunker Hill beat West Iredell 44-0
Outlook: Patton now takes its turn through the NWFAC buzzsaw, facing Bunker Hill — a team to which it never has lost — this week before closing the campaign with Hibriten. The Panthers had a shot to stack a second win on top of their first with a second-half rally at West Caldwell last week, but the hosts had just enough juice to hold off Patton’s effort late.