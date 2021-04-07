Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 7

Draughn (4-2) at East Burke (4-2)

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: This is the game of the year in Burke County as rival teams with identical records prepare to end the regular season with a likely battle for outright third place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. A slight chance at a playoff berth still remains for the victor if the dominoes fall correctly, too. Both teams will be tested on both sides of the ball as the balanced Draughn offense meets the big EB defense and the Cavaliers’ ground and pound game matches up with the Wildcats’ veteran corps of defenders. A timely turnover or a fourth-down stop could decide this one.