Burke Co. H.S. Football Preview Capsules: Week 7

Draughn (3-2, 2-0) at Mitchell (4-2, 2-0)
Last meeting: None
Last week: Draughn beat Avery County 42-22; Mitchell beat Owen 55-27
Outlook: This is the most important game of the season for the Wildcats so far. It’s well-established that Mitchell is part of the upper echelon of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference — it’s been on display for years now — but where does Draughn fit into the equation? This first meeting with the Mountaineers, requiring a trip up the hill to Bakersville, will provide a good idea of whether or not DHS is going to contend for a conference championship and a deep 1A state playoff run later in the fall.
Prediction: Mitchell
Newton-Conover (1-3, 1-1) at East Burke (1-2, 0-1); Saturday
Last meeting: Newton-Conover 41, East Burke 14 (2018); Series tied 13-13
Last week: Newton-Conover lost to Lincolnton 21-17; East Burke lost to Maiden 43-6
Outlook: Saturday’s noon contest also is a good barometer for the Cavaliers in relation to their role in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Maiden, which EB saw firsthand in a Tuesday night loss, has established itself as the league favorite early on. But are the Cavs destined to finish in the top half of the running order? A win against the Red Devils, even in a bit of down year, would be a big step in that direction.
Prediction: Newton-Conover
Hibriten (2-2) at Freedom (3-1)
Last meeting: Hibriten 53, Freedom 0 (2016); Freedom leads 8-4
Last week: Hibriten beat Southlake Christian 42-19; Freedom was idle
Outlook: For the first time in five years, the Patriots will face one of their premier out-of-county rivals in the Panthers as the teams are reunited in this Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener. The series’ most recent handful of meetings all were blowouts, first in favor of FHS then in Hibriten’s direction. It seems like the pendulum has swung back toward Freedom as the Patriots looked like a team that had perfected its recipe the last time out in a 42-19 blowout win over Central Cabarrus.
Prediction: Freedom
Patton (1-3) at Cherryville (1-4)
Last meeting: None
Last week: Patton beat Madison 26-13; Cherryville lost to East Gaston 50-14
Outlook: The Panthers get the oddball second midseason nonconference game in a row after previously starting Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play, making their first trip to Cherryville for an inaugural meeting with the Ironmen. This one is a little tough to figure out in advance with no common opponents thus far and no series history to lean on. Patton does have the benefit of its lone win coming just a week ago, whereas Cherryville’s victory was back in Week 1. But it could be as simple as homefield advantage.