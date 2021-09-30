Burke Co. H.S. Football Preview Capsules: Week 7

Draughn (3-2, 2-0) at Mitchell (4-2, 2-0)

Outlook: This is the most important game of the season for the Wildcats so far. It’s well-established that Mitchell is part of the upper echelon of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference — it’s been on display for years now — but where does Draughn fit into the equation? This first meeting with the Mountaineers, requiring a trip up the hill to Bakersville, will provide a good idea of whether or not DHS is going to contend for a conference championship and a deep 1A state playoff run later in the fall.