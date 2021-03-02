Burke Co. middle school football rosters announced

The Foothills Athletic Conference will kick off its pandemic-altered 2021 middle school spring football season today, with rivals Liberty and Table Rock meeting at TRMS’ John O’Neil Field, plus Walter Johnson hosting East McDowell and Heritage playing at defending FAC champion West McDowell. East Burke is idle today and opens next week at home versus West McDowell.
Each team will play only four conference games and has one bye week on the schedule, and the season will end March 31.
Here is a look at the Burke County teams’ rosters.
Heritage
The ’21 Eagles will include Jonah Bradshaw, Marshall Brinkley, Landon Clark, Emery Clark, Blair Cooper, Chase Davis, Conner Houston, Tate Jensen, Ty Matthews, Roman Mejia, D'Andre Moore, Jacob Mull, Greyson Orders, Trey Powell, Maddox Sigmon and Bryson Wheeler. The Eagles are coached by Rusty Vinay, Rick Hyde and CJ Whitsett.
Liberty
The Knights’ roster is made up of Gage Ledford, Grayson Owens, Nathan Waters, Sam Coffey, Logan Hillard, Burke Wilson, Aaron Franklin, Aiden Lawrence, Luke Parker, Bryson Jones, Keymani Sampson, Brett Ross, Jackson Poarch, Aaron Duncan, Seth Brittan, Kelton Fox, Lofton Parlier, Andrew Luther, Daivyon Hicks, Ayeden Northup Lathan Phillips, Cole Attaway, Jackson Griffin, Cayden Roscoe, and Brody Suttles. Liberty is coached by Ben Johnson, Chris Wiseman, Nate Graybill and John Suttles.
Table Rock
This year’s Falcons’ players include Jordan Barnett, Jaiden Belin, Nicholas Bell, Chase Burdette, Jaylen Burgess, Terrance Foster, Jamonti Jackson, Jay’brion Jacobs, Kobe Johnson, JT Kanipe, Daquri Kanipe, Marcus McGee, Hunter Moses, Noah Nile, Xavier Parks, Nathan Suttle, Jedadiah Tallent and Sophie Turner. TR is coached by Chris Toney.
Walter Johnson
The Yellow Jackets’ roster is comprised of Amore Connelly, Zion Thomas, Tiras Walker, Nyzerion Covington, Mathias Velez, Eliseo Francisco, Kaden Davis, Kaydan Lytle, Justice Dominguez, Bryan Rodriguez, Alan Vicente, Johnny March and Kaymen Surratt. WJ is coached by Tyler Martin.
NOTE: East Burke roster not available.
