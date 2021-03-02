Burke Co. middle school football rosters announced

The Foothills Athletic Conference will kick off its pandemic-altered 2021 middle school spring football season today, with rivals Liberty and Table Rock meeting at TRMS’ John O’Neil Field, plus Walter Johnson hosting East McDowell and Heritage playing at defending FAC champion West McDowell. East Burke is idle today and opens next week at home versus West McDowell.

Each team will play only four conference games and has one bye week on the schedule, and the season will end March 31.

Here is a look at the Burke County teams’ rosters.

Heritage

The ’21 Eagles will include Jonah Bradshaw, Marshall Brinkley, Landon Clark, Emery Clark, Blair Cooper, Chase Davis, Conner Houston, Tate Jensen, Ty Matthews, Roman Mejia, D'Andre Moore, Jacob Mull, Greyson Orders, Trey Powell, Maddox Sigmon and Bryson Wheeler. The Eagles are coached by Rusty Vinay, Rick Hyde and CJ Whitsett.

Liberty