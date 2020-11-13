Burke Co. middle school teams to play adjusted 2020-21 schedules

No middle school sports season in Burke County during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 school year will be its normal length, but plans are in place for each sport to have a season.

The Foothills Athletic Conference, which includes all five county middle schools as well as McDowell County’s two middle schools, has announced plans to start its condensed volleyball season this Tuesday (Nov. 17). The season will end before Christmas break, and all other sports’ seasons will be held after school resumes in January.

Boys and girls basketball will start its regular season Jan. 4. Boys and girls soccer, normally played in the fall, will start games Feb. 9. Football, also moved from the fall, starts on March 3. Baseball and softball start a little later than normal April 12, with boys and girls track bumped back to April 20. Wrestling moves from its normal spot in the winter to a start date of April 26.

The schedule mirrors much of what the NCHSAA did in putting together its new-look 2020-21 high school sports schedules for the state.

In football and track, all FAC teams will get four contests. Football has traditionally played a six-game regular season. In all of the other sports, teams will play each FAC foe once apiece for six games, down from the normal 12 games.

This is the fourth consecutive school year in which no FAC postseason tournaments will be played.

