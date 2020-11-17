 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke Co. middle school volleyball rosters announced
0 comments
Middle schools

Burke Co. middle school volleyball rosters announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball - web only

Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball play started late Tuesday for four of the five Burke County teams, with defending FAC champion Heritage visiting Walter Johnson and Liberty hosting crosstown rival Table Rock. East Burke opens its season Thursday at home against West McDowell.

Here’s a look at each county school’s roster for the 2020 season …

East Burke Middle - web only

EAST BURKE

The Lady Raiders include Braelyn Stilwell, Addy Fortenberry, Raegan Carter, Ella-Beth Oxentine, Macy McNeil, Anna Coble, Hermione Garro, Karlie Chester, Hayden Lowman, Heaven Waycaster, Amanda McClean and Sydney Mosteller. EB is coached by Nancy Kelly and assistant Kelly Blanton.

Heritage Middle - web only

HERITAGE

The Lady Eagles roster is comprised of Allyson Auton, Kyndall Bennett, Heather Garcia Lopez, Kaydin Pritchard, Lyrical Edwards, Ava Aldridge, Peyton Brewer, Kristyn Cozort, Avie Helton, Gracie Hollar, Bailey Mozeley, Meredith Rollyson, Nala Lee, Macy Auton, Kylie Corpening, Piper Jillings, Karis Rudicil, Bella Whitson and Rebecca Feimster. Heritage is coached by Travis Poteat, assisted by Daphne Mozeley.

Table Rock Middle - web only

TABLE ROCK

This year’s Lady Falcons include Bella Creegan, Kemora Knipe, Maggie Thompson, Emma Buchanan, Cynica Caldwell, Rumi Campbell, Ava Cooke, Aniya Bell, Ana Angel Ortiz, Hannah Buchanan, Englani Campbell, Haven Gladden, Daniell Robinson, Nora Walker, Ava Whitaker, Macie Digh and Abby Gibson. TR is coached by Lindsey Auton.

Walter Johnson Middle - web only

WALTER JOHNSON

The Lady Jackets include Natalie Tankersly, Natalie Smith, Gracie Harrison, Mackenzie Coveney, Analisia Plumey, Whitney Moore, Ella Anthony, Melina Bernabe, Zania Plumey, Jalaya Hamilton, Ana Lopez Perez, Helen Mendoza Hipolito, Karina Marisol Chilel-Martin and Stephanie Tiguila Mejia. WJ is coached by Hannah Pearson and assistant Summer Thompson.

NOTE: Liberty roster not available.

Jonah Severt can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

MORE COVERAGE

See Thursday's edition or visit Morganton.com/sports for coverage from Tuesday's late season-opening FAC volleyball matches.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enola hosts MEHS racing again
Sports News

Enola hosts MEHS racing again

  • Updated

The Mid East Racing Hare Scramble off-road series hit Enola Beach over the weekend for the second time in a month as it winds down its 2020 se…

Emmons, FAU edge W. Kentucky
College

Emmons, FAU edge W. Kentucky

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After former Freedom High standout running back BJ Emmons converted a fourth-down run to set up the play, backup quarterbac…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert