Burke Co. middle school volleyball rosters announced

Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball play started late Tuesday for four of the five Burke County teams, with defending FAC champion Heritage visiting Walter Johnson and Liberty hosting crosstown rival Table Rock. East Burke opens its season Thursday at home against West McDowell.

Here’s a look at each county school’s roster for the 2020 season …

EAST BURKE

The Lady Raiders include Braelyn Stilwell, Addy Fortenberry, Raegan Carter, Ella-Beth Oxentine, Macy McNeil, Anna Coble, Hermione Garro, Karlie Chester, Hayden Lowman, Heaven Waycaster, Amanda McClean and Sydney Mosteller. EB is coached by Nancy Kelly and assistant Kelly Blanton.

HERITAGE

The Lady Eagles roster is comprised of Allyson Auton, Kyndall Bennett, Heather Garcia Lopez, Kaydin Pritchard, Lyrical Edwards, Ava Aldridge, Peyton Brewer, Kristyn Cozort, Avie Helton, Gracie Hollar, Bailey Mozeley, Meredith Rollyson, Nala Lee, Macy Auton, Kylie Corpening, Piper Jillings, Karis Rudicil, Bella Whitson and Rebecca Feimster. Heritage is coached by Travis Poteat, assisted by Daphne Mozeley.

TABLE ROCK