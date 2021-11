Burke Co. middle school winter sports rosters announced

Many of Burke County’s middle school winter sports teams recently announced their rosters for the 2021-22 seasons of boys and girls basketball as well as wrestling.

Foothills Athletic Conference play in both sports gets underway today as Walter Johnson hosts Heritage and Liberty hosts Table Rock in hoops, with alternate sites for wrestling. East Burke opens FAC competition on Monday against West McDowell.

Here is a look at the Burke County teams’ rosters:

EAST BURKE

Boys basketball

The Raiders’ roster includes Rylan Bargsley, Luke Demiter, Nathan Fortenberry, Owen Hartmann, Rhett Houston, Noah Ramsey, Calvin Vue, Colten Ward, Jonas Weidnar, Sam Keaton, Jesse Bentley and RJ Williams as well as team managers Maddix Openshaw and Brayden Sigmon. EBMS is coached by Chris Hanifin, who is assisted by Drew Kelly.

Girls basketball

This season’s Lady Raiders players are Linda Crawford, Hermione Garro, Kara Brinkley, Anna Coble, Alyssa Shoemaker, Carissa Towery, Sydney Mosteller, Addison Brittain, Kendall McFalls, Saleen Franklin, Cheyenne Powell, Emmeri Hanna, Madison Clay and Olivia Garcia. Nancy Kelly is head coach.

Wrestling