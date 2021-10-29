Burke Co. Rec announces youth football, soccer playoff sites

The Burke County Parks & Recreation Department recently announced sites for its 2021 youth football and youth outdoor soccer playoffs.

In football, the top four teams in each age division — pee wee, mighty mite and midget — will play semifinal matchups Nov. 6 starting at 9 a.m. at East Burke High School. Winners will advance to the Nov. 13 championship games starting at 5:30 p.m. and hosted by Patton High School. Admission is $2 per adult and $1 for children.

Having clinched playoff berths are: Valdese, Oak Hill and East Burke (pee wee); Oak Hill, Mull and Salem (mighty mite); and Mull, Oak Hill, Valdese and West McDowell (midget). Matchups will be determined shortly after the regular season, which ended Saturday.

In soccer, Forest Hill, New Dimensions, Ray Childers and Drexel reached both the pee wee and mighty mite playoffs, with Forest Hill the top seed in pee wee and Ray Childers the top seed in mighty mite. All semifinals will be Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Simpson Park in Glen Alpine (pee wee) and Mountain View Elementary School (mighty mite). The title games are the following night starting at 6:30 p.m., both at Mountain View.

