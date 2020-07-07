Burke Co. Rec baseball league underway, leading 3 sports to start this month

The Burke County Recreation Department baseball league led the way locally, becoming the first youth sport to hold games in its pandemic-delayed 2020 season on Monday.
It signaled the impending return of three summer sports leagues across the county, involving baseball as well as softball and golf.
And while competitive action in another youth sport, tennis, will not take place as planned this summer, the city of Morganton’s lessons also started Monday.
Here’s a quick rundown …
- The Burke County Rec league has the following divisions this summer: T-ball, pee wee baseball, mighty mite baseball, midget baseball and pee wee softball. Pee wee baseball got underway Monday with New Dimensions, Oak Hill and Ray Childers in action at Glen Alpine’s Simpson Park. All games in all age divisions in both sports will take place at either Simpson Park or Reep Park on the eastern end of the county. Games in T-ball as well as mighty mite and midget baseball start this week, and pee wee softball starts Monday. Play ends Aug. 10.
- The Morganton Recreation Department had hoped to offer three divisions of youth baseball and two divisions of youth softball, but after assessing final numbers from its signups, will only have a machine-pitch baseball division (ages 7-8). Practices start Tuesday (July 14) with games starting July 16, and practices will be held each Tuesday and games each Thursday afterward. Games start at 6 and 7:15 p.m. each week, and city rec staff will use 15 minutes in between games to disinfect all potentially shared surfaces. One team will play a doubleheader each game night.
- The Mimosa Hills Golf Club “Drive” and “Putt” teams will start PGA Jr. League matches July 13, and the season will run through at least Aug. 10. The teams will face one another as well as their counterparts from Catawba and Lake Hickory country clubs on five total playing dates, with action split between courses in each match pitting teams from two or more clubs to keep numbers down at both sites. Matches are all scheduled for Mondays or Tuesdays and get underway at 4:30 p.m.
- While the Morganton Rec’s youth travel tennis team will not have a season, youth tennis lessons are underway now. Additional lessons will be held at the Collett Street Recreation Center courts in two-week sessions from July 20-31 and Aug. 3-14 from 8-9 and 9-10 a.m. Cost is $30 for city residents or $40 for non-city residents. Availability is limited to 10 players per session. The city will adhere to a set of social distancing rules and guidelines amid the pandemic. For more on these, search Facebook for “City of Morganton Parks & Recreation.” For more information or to register, call 828-438-5350 or contact Wayne Giese at 828-413-5819 or yourservetennis@msn.com.
