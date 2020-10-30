Burke Co. Rec cancels basketball, indoor soccer

The Burke County Recreation Department late last week announced it will not hold its 2020-21 youth basketball season or its 2021 youth indoor soccer season.

The decision was made because the Rec Department says it will not be permitted access to Burke County Public Schools’ gymnasiums until at least January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, county youth football and outdoor soccer signups are underway now and will run through the beginning of January 2021. The Rec Department had already announced the postponed football season would start in February and now says the exact opening date will be Feb. 20. The outdoor soccer regular season will start Feb. 15; both sports can start practices on Jan. 11.

Both sports’ seasons will run approximately six weeks and end just before Easter. Playoffs are planned in both sports.

After Easter, the Rec Department plans to offer T-ball, baseball and softball as usual. Call the Rec Department at 828-764-9090 for more information.

CGA event at Rumbling Bald