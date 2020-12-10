Burke Co. schools in 3 different conferences in 1st realignment draft

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA on Thursday morning announced the first draft of its of the 2021-25 statewide conference realignment plan, and if things hold, it would put Burke County’s current four high schools in three separate conferences for just the second time.
Draughn, which will move from the 2A classification down to 1A, it was announced last week, is in an eight-team 1A/2A split conference with 2A Patton. The other six schools are 2As Madison, Owen and West Caldwell and 1As Avery, Mitchell and Mountain Heritage.
East Burke was placed in a seven-team 2A conference alongside Bandys, Bunker Hill, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln.
And Freedom was placed in a six-team 3A/4A split conference with fellow 3As Ashe County and Hibriten plus 4As Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga.
Burke had teams spread over three conferences in the current four-school setup just once, in Draughn’s first year of 2008-09. That was the final year Freedom and EB were in the Northwestern 4A Conference. Patton was in the Catawba Valley 2A/3A that school year, and Draughn participated in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A.
Since August 2009, Draughn and EB have shared a conference. Since 2017, when Patton moved from 3A down to 2A, Patton has also been in a league with the two eastern county schools. From 2009-17, Freedom and Patton were paired together in two separate conferences.
Draughn and Patton’s proposed setup from 2021-25 is similar to one involving Draughn and EB from an early stage of 2013-17 realignment. Several schools appealed that draft, however, keeping the Wildcats and Cavaliers from travel up and down the mountains but thrusting in with Cleveland County powerhouses in football.
Aside from West Caldwell, each member of the 1A/2A league represents first-time conference opponents for the Wildcats and Panthers.
EB shared a league with Bandys, Bunker, Maiden and Newton from 2009-13. Its league represents easily the least travel of any of the three newly proposed leagues for county schools, with the 1A/2A touching the Tennessee border and the 3A/4A touching the Tennessee and Virginia borders.
Freedom’s league would change the least from its current setup, which also includes South alongside Alexander and Watauga, both of which are moving from 3A back up to 4A. The Patriots also shared a league with Hibriten (which moves up from 2A next year) from 2013-17.
“The number of split conferences in this alignment draft represents the realignment committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said, according to a release. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.
“I am grateful for the commitment and input of the realignment committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process. I am also thankful for the hard work of our staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
Normally a six-month process, realignment is fast-tracked this time due to delays last spring caused by COVID-19. Schools generally know their new setup 16 months before new leagues start, which eases scheduling as opposed to what will transpire this coming spring, with schools having less than six months after learning their new leagues before they start play in them.
Member schools have until Jan. 8 to appeal, and the NCHSAA will both hear those appeals on Jan. 13-14 and then immediately issue a second draft of realignment.
A second round of appeals and third draft will follow before final appeals and the final draft of realignment come in March.
