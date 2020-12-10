Burke Co. schools in 3 different conferences in 1st realignment draft

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Draughn and Patton’s proposed setup from 2021-25 is similar to one involving Draughn and EB from an early stage of 2013-17 realignment. Several schools appealed that draft, however, keeping the Wildcats and Cavaliers from travel up and down the mountains but thrusting in with Cleveland County powerhouses in football.

Aside from West Caldwell, each member of the 1A/2A league represents first-time conference opponents for the Wildcats and Panthers.

EB shared a league with Bandys, Bunker, Maiden and Newton from 2009-13. Its league represents easily the least travel of any of the three newly proposed leagues for county schools, with the 1A/2A touching the Tennessee border and the 3A/4A touching the Tennessee and Virginia borders.

Freedom’s league would change the least from its current setup, which also includes South alongside Alexander and Watauga, both of which are moving from 3A back up to 4A. The Patriots also shared a league with Hibriten (which moves up from 2A next year) from 2013-17.