Burke Co. up to 4 prep basketball teams in quarantine

As of Wednesday morning, just one Burke County high school basketball team was in quarantine due to COVID-19 testing and subsequent exposure assessment, and that quarantine period was set to end in five days.

By Wednesday evening, three other county teams had announced they were entering strict quarantine for two weeks, a period ending Jan. 30 for one team and Feb. 3 for the other two, bringing the total to four teams affected. A fifth county team announced a postponement of Thursday’s game as the team it was scheduled to play has also entered quarantine.

The East Burke boys and Draughn girls teams have had positive tests within the programs and found out about them Wednesday. EB's team is quarantined only retroactive to the date of last contact with the individual who was positive, ending Jan. 30.

The Cavaliers had already been idle since Jan. 12 as the two in-county opponents (Draughn, Patton) on their schedule during that period were quarantined from Jan. 7 until Wednesday.

EB has announced that the following two varsity boys games are rescheduled: West Caldwell (Thursday to Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.), and at West Iredell (Jan. 26 to Feb. 19). The full set of four East Burke at Draughn varsity and JV games scheduled for Friday has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.