Burke Co. up to 4 prep basketball teams in quarantine

As of Wednesday morning, just one Burke County high school basketball team was in quarantine due to COVID-19 testing and subsequent exposure assessment, and that quarantine period was set to end in five days.
By Wednesday evening, three other county teams had announced they were entering strict quarantine for two weeks, a period ending Jan. 30 for one team and Feb. 3 for the other two, bringing the total to four teams affected. A fifth county team announced a postponement of Thursday’s game as the team it was scheduled to play has also entered quarantine.
The East Burke boys and Draughn girls teams have had positive tests within the programs and found out about them Wednesday. EB's team is quarantined only retroactive to the date of last contact with the individual who was positive, ending Jan. 30.
The Cavaliers had already been idle since Jan. 12 as the two in-county opponents (Draughn, Patton) on their schedule during that period were quarantined from Jan. 7 until Wednesday.
EB has announced that the following two varsity boys games are rescheduled: West Caldwell (Thursday to Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.), and at West Iredell (Jan. 26 to Feb. 19). The full set of four East Burke at Draughn varsity and JV games scheduled for Friday has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.
The Bunker Hill at EB boys game scheduled for Jan. 28 has also been canceled. The EB at Hibriten boys game already rescheduled once to Jan. 29 will now be played Jan. 30, the day the Cavs are cleared to resume activities.
The EB boys as a result will finish with no more than 12 games (of 14 originally scheduled) this season.
The Lady Wildcats will be unable to play their upcoming games at West Iredell on Thursday, versus Patton on Jan. 26, at Hibriten on Jan. 28, versus West Caldwell on Jan. 29 or versus Foard on Feb. 2. Draughn has not yet announced any reschedule dates. But based on the timing and end of the regular season, at least one game cannot be made up.
The Draughn boys are exploring the possibility of moving up a game at Bunker Hill currently rescheduled for Feb. 12 to Friday. That potential Friday matchup has not yet been confirmed.
Freedom’s boys entered 14-day hard quarantine Wednesday as well. The FHS girls did so Monday, retroactive to date of potential exposure Jan. 11.
It’s unclear if the positive test result was among a member of the FHS boys team or Alexander Central, whom Freedom played Tuesday night.
The move means the Patriots will not play the following games as scheduled (none of which have yet been rescheduled or canceled): Thursday versus Hickory (boys only), Friday versus Watauga, Jan. 26 versus McDowell (boys only), Jan. 29 versus St. Stephens (boys only) and Feb. 2 at Hickory (boys only).
It’s possible, though unlikely, Freedom may be able to reschedule all its boys games if it cancels its lone nonconference contest Feb. 4.
Freedom also postponed Thursday’s and Friday’s JV boys games “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an email sent to media on Thursday.
The Patton boys’ home game versus Foard scheduled for Thursday won’t be played as the Tigers also entered quarantine this week. No makeup date has been announced. The game would have been the Panthers boys’ first in 15 days.
After Wednesday’s announcements, only two of Burke County’s eight varsity-level teams in the sport (EB girls and Patton girls) so far this season have not entered quarantine.
