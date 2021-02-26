Burke Co. venues set for larger crowds

Burke County Public Schools in a press release Thursday said in accordance with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order, larger attendance at outdoor athletic events will be a reality soon across the county.

Tickets for outdoor events such as high school and middle school soccer and football as well as the upcoming baseball and softball seasons will be available to all spectators at the gate, up to the 30 percent capacity limit set by Cooper.

The order goes into effect Friday, in time for East Burke’s football home opener against West Caldwell on Saturday at 2 p.m. (The other three county football teams played Thursday night.)

The state’s newly set indoor attendance limit is different than for outdoor events. For indoor events, per the order, 30 percent capacity is allowed but with a limit of 250 people.

Freedom says it will have 250 tickets available for Saturday’s third-round girls basketball playoff home game against Hickory, tentatively set for 3 p.m. Fans can arrive on campus one hour before tipoff, and doors are expected to open 45 minutes prior to tipoff. The contest will still be live-streamed via the FHS YouTube channel for those unable to attend.