Burke drops two more, vs. R-S, in Big League Camp play
BLC fall league baseball

Burke drops two more, vs. R-S, in Big League Camp play

  • Updated
093020-mnh-sports-burkeblcbsbmonp1

Burke second baseman Easton McCoy looks the ball into his glove before making the throw to first base for a putout versus R-S Central on Monday at Big League Camp in Marion.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

MARION — For the second straight week in Big League Camp Fall League baseball play, Burke fell in both ends of a doubleheader late Monday, dropping a seven-inning game, 6-2, and a five-inning contest, 2-1, against R-S Central.

The losses at Big League Camp in Marion dropped Burke to 4-4 after a 4-0 start, with four regular-season games remaining before the playoffs start.

In the second game, Burke carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth and final frame after starter Brayson Buff threw four no-hit innings with two strikeouts and no walks, with the only R-S base runner to that point reaching on a fourth-inning error.

Buff gave way to reliever Christian White, who was knocked for a triple and another base hit by his first two batters faced to tie the game 1-1. After White made a play on defense to get the first out, the R-S runner stole third and took home for the walk-off win on another single.

Burke BLC late TUES 2 web only

Burke's Bret Bedard swings at a pitch in Monday's first game against R-S Central.

Burke had earned its 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Easton McCoy smacked a one-out single, took second on an error and reached third on a passed ball before White moved him home on an RBI groundout. Burke’s other hits came from Mason Mozeley (first-inning double) and Waylon Rutherford.

In the first game, Burke led 2-0 after four innings following a first-inning leadoff hit from Mozeley (3 for 3) and Wes Smith’s RBI double, as well as Rutherford’s run on a White RBI in the fourth. But R-S plated five in the top of the seventh and Burke couldn’t respond in the bottom half.

Starter Peyton Smith was solid again, throwing 5 2/3 innings and scattering five hits and a walk with one earned run and a pair of strikeouts. Mozeley (5 BB, 5 ER, K, H) and Cole Whisnant (H) combined on the mound in relief.

Burke next faces Owen back at Big League Camp on Oct. 8.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.

