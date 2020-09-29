Burke drops two more, vs. R-S, in Big League Camp play

MARION — For the second straight week in Big League Camp Fall League baseball play, Burke fell in both ends of a doubleheader late Monday, dropping a seven-inning game, 6-2, and a five-inning contest, 2-1, against R-S Central.

The losses at Big League Camp in Marion dropped Burke to 4-4 after a 4-0 start, with four regular-season games remaining before the playoffs start.

In the second game, Burke carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth and final frame after starter Brayson Buff threw four no-hit innings with two strikeouts and no walks, with the only R-S base runner to that point reaching on a fourth-inning error.

Buff gave way to reliever Christian White, who was knocked for a triple and another base hit by his first two batters faced to tie the game 1-1. After White made a play on defense to get the first out, the R-S runner stole third and took home for the walk-off win on another single.

Burke had earned its 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Easton McCoy smacked a one-out single, took second on an error and reached third on a passed ball before White moved him home on an RBI groundout. Burke’s other hits came from Mason Mozeley (first-inning double) and Waylon Rutherford.