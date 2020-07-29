Burke ends BLC Summer League play tonight, eyeing top seed
0 comments

Burke ends BLC Summer League play tonight, eyeing top seed

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Burke BLC WED finale

Burke's Waylon Rutherford watches from near the dugout in a July 14 home game at Shuey Field in Morganton. 

 RUSTY JONES/THE NEWS HERALD

Burke ends the inaugural high school-age Big League Camp Summer League baseball season Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a doubleheader against Hibriten. The contests were originally scheduled for Tuesday but moved back one day.

Burke (9-1), which recently saw one of its losses reversed to a forfeit win, beat Hibriten twice handily to open the season. 

Burke has already clinched an opening-round bye for Thursday night when the BLC Summer League playoffs open in Marion. And with one more win in Wednesday's doubleheader, Burke also earns the No. 1 seed.

Start times for Saturday's semifinals and finals at Big League Camp have not yet been finalized. Check back Thursday for more on the regular-season finale and upcoming postseason.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball earns USMC/AVCA team academic award
College

Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball earns USMC/AVCA team academic award

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team recently earned the 2019-20 United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award honors collegiate and high school volleyball student-athletes that displayed excellence in the classroom during the academic year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade point average. The Bears went 16-15 on the court last season, including an 11-11 mark in South Atlantic Conference play.

Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf posts 12th-highest team GPA in Division II
College

Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf posts 12th-highest team GPA in Division II

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf team recorded the 12th-highest team grade point average in all of Division II for the 2019-20 academic year. The Bears finished with a cumulative 3.731 GPA, which was second among South Atlantic Conference squads. Lenoir-Rhyne was also ranked inside the top 25 nationally on the links, receiving a standout season from senior Ainee O'Connor who won SAC Golfer of the Year, the Elite 20 Award and Scholar-Athlete of the Year in addition to being named an All-American honorable mention recipient. 

Berry, Millington split again
Local

Berry, Millington split again

  • Updated

HICKORY — Josh Berry started from the pole and won Hickory Motor Speedway’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models feature race during Sa…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News