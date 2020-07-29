Burke ends BLC Summer League play tonight, eyeing top seed

Burke ends the inaugural high school-age Big League Camp Summer League baseball season Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a doubleheader against Hibriten. The contests were originally scheduled for Tuesday but moved back one day.
Burke (9-1), which recently saw one of its losses reversed to a forfeit win, beat Hibriten twice handily to open the season.
Burke has already clinched an opening-round bye for Thursday night when the BLC Summer League playoffs open in Marion. And with one more win in Wednesday's doubleheader, Burke also earns the No. 1 seed.
Start times for Saturday's semifinals and finals at Big League Camp have not yet been finalized. Check back Thursday for more on the regular-season finale and upcoming postseason.
