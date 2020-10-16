Burke ends regular season with sweep, No. 3 seed

MARION — Burke handled its final tuneup before the playoffs in fine fashion Thursday evening at Big League Camp with a 3-0 and 7-1 scheduled five-inning doubleheader sweep of McDowell Gray.

The victories put Burke at 8-4 to end the regular season, adding to its second four-game win streak of the fall season sandwiched around a four-game losing streak.

Burke is the No. 3 seed for the BLC playoffs and will open Monday at 5 p.m. against the same McDowell Gray squad, which finished as the No. 6 seed. The two teams also met to open the season in 12-2 and 20-3 Burke wins.

The winner of that first-round game next faces No. 2 R-S Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals, the same round in which Burke lost in the BLC summer league despite finishing the regular season 11-1 and as the No. 1 seed. The league title game is Thursday (Oct. 22).

In the regular-season finale Thursday, Burke pitchers allowed just four hits over the two contests. Brayson Buff threw a complete game in game two, striking out six and allowing just two walks and one hit, a one-out RBI double in the final frame. He worked around two runners in scoring position with one out in the third.