Burke falls shy vs. McDowell Blue in BLC fall league title game, 2-1

MARION — Burke was one out away from extending both the game as well as an incredible two-game, three-day stretch of work on the mound by Brayson Buff.

They came up just shy, however, falling 2-1 on a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning versus No. 1 seed and host McDowell Blue on Thursday night in the Big League Camp Fall League championship game.

That didn’t diminish what third-seeded Burke accomplished in its playoff run, however, to coach Ron Swink, who was back in the dugout in an assisting role all week following a recent surgery. Burke reached the title game, something it had failed to do in the BLC Summer League despite earning the No. 1 seed, by winning a pair of previous pitcher’s duels.

“In all three games, we fought, played good defense and had good pitching,” Swink said. “We just didn’t hit it well. We didn’t score too many runs in any of the (playoff) games but still beat a good R-S Central team on Tuesday.

“McDowell had its best two pitchers fresh, hadn’t thrown all week. We brought Brayson back after he threw 31 pitches Tuesday, and he pitched his guts out. The kids played hard and played together. The dugout kept getting better and better all week with kids really pulling for each other. They didn’t just play hard, they had a good time too.”