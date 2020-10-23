Burke falls shy vs. McDowell Blue in BLC fall league title game, 2-1

MARION — Burke was one out away from extending both the game as well as an incredible two-game, three-day stretch of work on the mound by Brayson Buff.
They came up just shy, however, falling 2-1 on a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning versus No. 1 seed and host McDowell Blue on Thursday night in the Big League Camp Fall League championship game.
That didn’t diminish what third-seeded Burke accomplished in its playoff run, however, to coach Ron Swink, who was back in the dugout in an assisting role all week following a recent surgery. Burke reached the title game, something it had failed to do in the BLC Summer League despite earning the No. 1 seed, by winning a pair of previous pitcher’s duels.
“In all three games, we fought, played good defense and had good pitching,” Swink said. “We just didn’t hit it well. We didn’t score too many runs in any of the (playoff) games but still beat a good R-S Central team on Tuesday.
“McDowell had its best two pitchers fresh, hadn’t thrown all week. We brought Brayson back after he threw 31 pitches Tuesday, and he pitched his guts out. The kids played hard and played together. The dugout kept getting better and better all week with kids really pulling for each other. They didn’t just play hard, they had a good time too.”
Burke went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Leadoff-hitting centerfielder Damien Dula was hit by a pitch, advanced to second base on a passed ball and stole third before catcher Mason Mozeley’s single to left brought him in to score.
Burke’s only other serious scoring threat came with Dula (walk) and Mozeley (intentional walk) on second and third bases with two outs in the third. Cleanup hitter Waylon Rutherford tattooed the ball but too high, as it hung up in the air in centerfield long enough for McDowell to run under it and make the catch.
Second baseman Easton McCoy (infield single), the left fielder Rutherford (single to center) and third baseman Bret Bedard (single to center) reached base subsequently after hits. But only Noah Morgan, the courtesy runner for Buff (who was hit by a pitch), reached scoring position, that coming in the top of the seventh.
Buff, meanwhile, tossed three no-hit innings to start the game as he didn’t allow a runner past first base, running his no-hit playoff streak to six straight innings in the process.
McDowell Blue used three hits including a double to even the score in the fourth, and Mozeley helped Burke escape further damage in the frame by throwing out a runner trying to steal second with another runner on third, who could not advance on the play.
A hit batter, sac bunt, single and intentional walk set up the game-winner by McDowell on a flyout to left in the seventh.
Buff ended with a line that showed 6 2/3 innings worked with five hits and four walks allowed plus the two earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Peyton Smith had Burke’s only other hit, an infield single, as the teams ended with five hits apiece. Burke issued four walks and drew just the two in the top of the third while striking out 10 times. Neither team committed an error.
Swink said he was appreciative of the attention and following the local diamond squad received this summer and fall.
“From myself and the team, we really appreciate what The News Herald has done with their writers and photographers covering us as well as they did,” he said.
