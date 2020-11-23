BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE: Ex-Freedom state title backcourt set for senior seasons

Two members of Freedom’s most recent girls basketball state championship team in 2016, Ariyana Williams and Amaryah Corpening, are set to begin their senior seasons on the collegiate level.

Williams, a three-time Burke County prep player of the year, sat out her junior season at East Carolina due to an injury but has played in 52 career games (starting in 18) while registering a .324 career field-goal percentage including .287 from 3-point range, with a free-throw percentage of .873.

The 5-foot-9 guard led ECU in scoring her freshman season (9.1 points per game) to total a 7.6 career scoring average, with her best single-game total of 34 points also coming in her first season versus Savannah State.

Her freshman season also saw Williams lead the Pirates in 3-pointers made (51) and free-throw percentage (.860) before she led the squad in 3-point percentage (.297) as a sophomore.

Corpening has played in 94 career games, including starting all 30 contests last season for UNC-Asheville.

The 2019-20 season saw Corpening, a 5-7 guard, lead the Lady Bulldogs in minutes played (951) and assists (62), recording a season-high six assists in the Big South Conference Tournament versus Charleston Southern.