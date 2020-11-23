BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE: Ex-Freedom state title backcourt set for senior seasons

Two members of Freedom’s most recent girls basketball state championship team in 2016, Ariyana Williams and Amaryah Corpening, are set to begin their senior seasons on the collegiate level.
Williams, a three-time Burke County prep player of the year, sat out her junior season at East Carolina due to an injury but has played in 52 career games (starting in 18) while registering a .324 career field-goal percentage including .287 from 3-point range, with a free-throw percentage of .873.
The 5-foot-9 guard led ECU in scoring her freshman season (9.1 points per game) to total a 7.6 career scoring average, with her best single-game total of 34 points also coming in her first season versus Savannah State.
Her freshman season also saw Williams lead the Pirates in 3-pointers made (51) and free-throw percentage (.860) before she led the squad in 3-point percentage (.297) as a sophomore.
Corpening has played in 94 career games, including starting all 30 contests last season for UNC-Asheville.
The 2019-20 season saw Corpening, a 5-7 guard, lead the Lady Bulldogs in minutes played (951) and assists (62), recording a season-high six assists in the Big South Conference Tournament versus Charleston Southern.
Her other career totals include 109 assists, 108 rebounds, 47 steals and four blocks. She’s averaged 3.3 points per game with a .323 field goal percentage, .274 from three-point range, and a .627 mark at the free-throw line.
Both are FHS 2017 graduates, and both open the season Wednesday, with ECU hosting Towson at 2 p.m. and UNCA hosting Western Carolina at 3:30 p.m.
Abee at The Citadel
Fletcher Abee (Freedom 2019), Freedom’s all-time leading boys scorer, begins his sophomore season at The Citadel after setting the bar high for future incoming freshmen.
Abee set freshman school records in 3-pointers made (80) and free-throw percentage (.849) and led the team in 3-pointers made per game (2.7) and minutes per game (32.4) while starting all 30 games. The All-Southern Conference freshman team selection finished with 365 points scored (12.2 ppg) to go with 55 rebounds, 42 assists, 34 steals and one blocked shot.
The Citadel also opens Wednesday at home at 3 p.m. versus NCAA Division III Piedmont.
Early start at Montreat
Hope Ramsey (Draughn 2018) has begun her second season at Montreat College by playing in five games for the Lady Cavaliers and going 4 for 11 in field-goal attempts (3 for 9 from 3-point range). She has totaled 11 points including a season-high six versus Cumberlands (Ky.) and has recorded four rebounds.
Alex Lineberger (Freedom 2017) has appeared in two games for the Montreat men, going 0 for 2 on 3-point attempts and grabbing one defensive rebound.
Crump at Wingate
Makenzie Crump (East Burke 2018) opened up her junior season at Wingate University this past Saturday versus Tusculum, grabbing two defensive rebounds and blocking a shot in six minutes of play.
... Here’s a look at the other former Burke County prep players who will be in collegiate action this winter:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Nick Bridges (Draughn 2017, Montreat); Cody Davis (Patton 2018, Montreat); Jeremiah Daye (Draughn 2019, Warren Wilson); James Freeman (Freedom 2020, Louisburg JC); Qualique Garner (Freedom 2020, Virginia-Wise); Jackson Vance (Patton 2020, Montreat); Isaac Walker (Draughn 2020, Caldwell CC&TI)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Selby Baughman (Patton 2017, Mars Hill); Blaikley Crooks (Freedom 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne); CC Davenport (Freedom 2019, Converse; Jenna Davis (Draughn 2019, Caldwell CC&TI); Riley Haas (East Burke 2020, Caldwell CC&TI); Ariana Hawkins (East Burke 2019, Newberry); Josie Hise (Freedom 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne); Sarah Grace Lockee (East Burke 2020, Caldwell CC&TI)
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK
Amber Opp (Draughn 2017, The Citadel); Faith Younts (Patton 2020, Appalachian State)
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Morgan Hall (East Burke 2019, Mars Hill)
WRESTLING
Noah Gilbert (East Burke 2017, Queens); Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom 2019, Campbell)
Know of another former Burke County high school graduate playing a college sport this winter? E-mail sports@morganton.com with his or her name and college, so we can run that information in our next installment of the Burke Kids in College series.
