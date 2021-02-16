BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE: Spring seasons almost here

Nick Jodway (Draughn 2017), a former junior college transfer, returns for his second season at NCAA Division I program Marshall after recording four hits, four RBIs and one home run in nine games last season. Jodway also pitched in five games for the Thundering Herd, recording six strikeouts.
Robinson at UNCG
Kross Robinson (Patton 2016) transferred from Brevard in the offseason to UNC-Greensboro for his redshirt junior season. In his last season at Brevard, Robinson pitched five games and struck out 31 batters in 25 total innings.
Melton, Robinson at Brevard
Ben Melton (Draughn 2017) starts off his senior season at Brevard College after pitching nine games last spring, recording 18 strikeouts in 26 innings. Tristan Robinson (Freedom 2019) played in four Tornadoes’ games as a freshman last spring, recording a .250 batting average.
Treadway at Emory & Henry
Nathan Treadway (Draughn 2018) soon starts off his sophomore season foe the Wasps after posting a .250 batting average last spring while recording three RBIs, drawing three walks and scoring three runs.
Pieto at LaRoche
Philip Pieto (Freedom 2017) will start his senior year at LaRoche University (Pa.) after playing 38 career games for the Redhawks. Pieto has tallied 32 hits (including 14 doubles, four HRs) and 30 RBIs in his last three seasons, also scoring 16 runs.
SOFTBALL
Buruato at App State
Gabby Buruato (Draughn 2016) will use her extra season of eligibility for another spring with the Lady Mountaineers. The former Lady Wildcat athlete of the year has played in 130 career games for ASU, scoring 36 runs and recording 23 hits and three RBIs.
Davis at Pfeiffer
Reece Davis (East Burke 2017) begins her senior season at Pfeiffer University after a stellar career with the Lady Falcons. She’s pitched in 11 career games with a 2-0 mark and a 1.91 ERA in 18.1 innings, striking out 14. Davis has also batted in 60 games, recording a .401 career average that included 73 hits (13 doubles, five HRs), 44 RBIs and 42 runs.
Twitty at WCU
Myra Twitty (Freedom 2018) begins her junior season at Western Carolina University after playing in 39 career games with 12 hits, five runs and four RBIs.
Cook at Carolina U.
Kayli Cook (Patton 2016) begins her senior season at Carolina University, formerly called Piedmont International University. In 42 games for the Lady Bruins, Cook has scored 23 runs and added 38 hits and 14 RBIs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bartlett at Johnson & Wales
Sarah Bartlett (Draughn 2019) played in nine games last season, making eight starts as a freshman goalkeeper with a 4-4 record and one shutout.
Causby at Warren Wilson
Carrigan Causby (Patton 2019) recorded 180 minutes at goalkeeper as a freshman, recording four saves.
LACROSSE
Alvis at Ottawa
Travis Alvis (Patton 2018) has played in 18 career games for Ottawa University (Kan.), capturing 25 ground balls over the last two seasons. He won nine faceoffs while forcing eight turnovers in the 2019 season.
Here’s a look at the other former Burke County prep athletes who will be in collegiate action this spring …
BASEBALL
Lyle Holland (Freedom 2019, Randolph-Macon); Michael Logan (Freedom 2019, Caldwell Tech); Hayden Beach (Freedom 2020, Caldwell Tech)
FOOTBALL
Graham Martin (Draughn 2017, Wingate); Marcus Hawkins (Freedom 2017, Fayetteville State); Dawson Sigmon (Draughn 2017, Lenoir-Rhyne); Will Viggers (Draughn 2018, Wingate) Griffin Martin (Draughn 2019, Guilford); Jaxon McMahan (Freedom 2019, St. Andrews); Khe-Nai Banks (Draughn 2020, Guilford); Nick Chrisco (Draughn 2020, Guilford); Trent Corn (Draughn 2020, Guilford); Braxton Cox (Draughn 2020, Presbyterian); Denver Treadway (Draughn 2020, Guilford); Brett Childers (East Burke 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne); Chase Childers (East Burke 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne); Austin Lowery (Freedom 2020, Wingate)
MEN’S GOLF
Alex Parker (Draughn 2017, North Greenville); Ben Leonard (Draughn 2019, Montreat); Zeke Sigmon (Draughn 2019, Pfeiffer); Carson Witherspoon (Patton 2019, Sandhills CC); Grayson Roper (Patton 2020, Montreat)
MEN’S LACROSSE
Jamir Epps (Patton 2019, Mars Hill); Ryan Shehan (Patton 2020, Mars Hill)
MEN’S SOCCER
Kevin Vasquez (Freedom 2020, Montreat)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Cooper Abernathy (Draughn 2017, Lees McRae); Dawson Sigmon (Draughn 2017, Lenoir-Rhyne); Hank Yelton (Freedom 2018, Montreat); Tommy Blackwell (Draughn 2020, Catawba); Nathaniel Ferguson (Freedom 2020, Montreat)
SOFTBALL
Jenna Davis (Draughn 2019, Caldwell Tech); Taylor Moody (East Burke 2019, Caldwell Tech); Lexi Seagle (East Burke 2019, Surry CC); Brittney Powell (Freedom 2019, Cleveland CC); Ceslie James (Patton 2019, Caldwell Tech); Ashlyn Castle (Patton 2020, Caldwell Tech); Graleigh Hildebran (East Burke 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne); Elle Tanner (Draughn 2020, Carolina University)
VOLLEYBALL
Kirsten Powell (Draughn 2020, CVCC); Shalice Lynch (Freedom 2020, Montreat)
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Faith Hildebran (East Burke 2016, St. Andrews)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Taylor Gardin (Freedom 2016, Lenoir-Rhyne); Amber Opp (Draughn 2017, The Citadel); Jessica Reeves (Draughn 2018, Lees McRae); Mackenzie Card (East Burke 2020, Montreat); Emma Brooks (Freedom 2020, Meredith); Makayla Moore (Freedom 2020, Glenville State); Faith Younts (Patton 2020, App State)
Know of another former Burke County high school graduate playing a college sport this spring? E-mail sports@morganton.com with his or her name and college, so we can run that information in our next installment of the Burke Kids in College series.