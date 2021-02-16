BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE: Spring seasons almost here

Nick Jodway (Draughn 2017), a former junior college transfer, returns for his second season at NCAA Division I program Marshall after recording four hits, four RBIs and one home run in nine games last season. Jodway also pitched in five games for the Thundering Herd, recording six strikeouts.

Robinson at UNCG

Kross Robinson (Patton 2016) transferred from Brevard in the offseason to UNC-Greensboro for his redshirt junior season. In his last season at Brevard, Robinson pitched five games and struck out 31 batters in 25 total innings.

Melton, Robinson at Brevard

Ben Melton (Draughn 2017) starts off his senior season at Brevard College after pitching nine games last spring, recording 18 strikeouts in 26 innings. Tristan Robinson (Freedom 2019) played in four Tornadoes’ games as a freshman last spring, recording a .250 batting average.

Treadway at Emory & Henry

Nathan Treadway (Draughn 2018) soon starts off his sophomore season foe the Wasps after posting a .250 batting average last spring while recording three RBIs, drawing three walks and scoring three runs.

Pieto at LaRoche