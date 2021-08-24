BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE: Suttles continues 2nd sport at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER — Former two-time Draughn High athlete of the year Kira Suttles starts out her junior year at Pfeiffer University by playing volleyball for the Lady Falcons for a second consecutive season.
Previously a member of the school's softball team, Suttles last season decided to try out volleyball (in which she also excelled at DHS) as both sports were being offered at the same time due to COVID.
"I am super excited for this upcoming season," said Suttles, who served as an assistant coach for the Burke Post 21 Legion Lady fast-pitch softball team this past summer to continue her involvement in that sport, where as a senior she shared county player of the year honors.
"We have a lot of returning talent and new players that are going to make a huge impact,” she added. “I can't wait to see what this season has in store for us."
In eight games last season, Suttles recorded 172 assists, 56 digs, seven aces and five kills.
Pfeiffer, which finished 5-7 last season, opens the season Sept. 1 at home versus Guilford College.
County pair at The Citadel
Bayleigh Gentieu (Draughn 2020) returns for her sophomore women's cross country season at The Citadel after setting a personal record of 25:54 at last season's NAIA Southern States Showdown.
She will be joined by fellow DHS grad Amber Opp, who returns to the program as a graduate student. After being injured most of last year, Opp is taking advantage of the NCAA’s 2020-21 freeze on eligibility due to the pandemic, giving her one last season.
The Bulldogs open Sept. 4 across town at a Charleston Southern University meet.
Causby at Warren Wilson
Carrigan Causby (Patton 2019) returns for her junior women's soccer season at Warren Wilson College after her sophomore season was limited to just two games due to the pandemic. As a freshman goalkeeper for the Owls, Causby played in four games and totaled four saves.
The Owls open the fall season this Saturday at Milligan University.
Cox transfers to Barton
Quarterback Braxton Cox (Draughn 2020) will play this fall at Barton College after transferring in from Presbyterian. Cox will be a redshirt freshman after not losing a year of eligibility with the Blue Hose in the spring.
Cox was just Draughn’s second all-time NCAA Division I football player when he signed in the spring of 2019 after claiming virtually every passing record in Wildcats history. He was DHS’ first Burke County player of the year in the sport after he set the county’s all-time record with 34 touchdown passes as a senior.
... Here’s a look at the other former Burke County prep athletes who will be in collegiate action this spring:
CROSS COUNTRY
Tommy Blackwell (Catawba, Draughn 2020); Nathaniel Ferguson (Montreat, Freedom 2020)
FOOTBALL
Khe-Nai Banks (Guilford, Draughn 2020); Jayden Birchfield (Hampton, Freedom 2020); Brett Childers (Lenoir-Rhyne, East Burke 2020); Chase Childers (Lenoir-Rhyne, East Burke 2020); Nick Chrisco (Guilford, Draughn 2020); Luke Coble (Brevard, East Burke 2020); Trent Corn (Guilford, Draughn 2020); Damien Dula (Ferrum, Freedom 2021); Austin Lowery (Wingate, Freedom 2020); Jaxon McMahan (St Andrews, Freedom 2019); Thad Reid (Guilford, Freedom 2021); Dawson Sigmon (Lenoir-Rhyne, Draughn 2017); Denver Treadway (Guilford, Draughn 2020); Will Viggers (Wingate, Draughn 2018); Matthew Vue (Brevard, East Burke 2021)
SOCCER
Haley Lowman (Lees McRae, Draughn 2021); Kiera Robinson (Brevard, Patton 2021); Jesse Stapleton (Montreat, Patton 2021); Kevin Vasquez (Montreat, Freedom 2020)
VOLLEYBALL
Ella Gragg (MIT, Patton 2021); Shalice Lynch (Montreat, Freedom 2020)
Know of another former Burke County high school graduate playing a college sport this fall? E-mail sports@morganton.com with his or her name and college, so we can run that information in our next installment of the Burke Kids in College series.