BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE: Suttles continues 2nd sport at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER — Former two-time Draughn High athlete of the year Kira Suttles starts out her junior year at Pfeiffer University by playing volleyball for the Lady Falcons for a second consecutive season.

Previously a member of the school's softball team, Suttles last season decided to try out volleyball (in which she also excelled at DHS) as both sports were being offered at the same time due to COVID.

"I am super excited for this upcoming season," said Suttles, who served as an assistant coach for the Burke Post 21 Legion Lady fast-pitch softball team this past summer to continue her involvement in that sport, where as a senior she shared county player of the year honors.

"We have a lot of returning talent and new players that are going to make a huge impact,” she added. “I can't wait to see what this season has in store for us."

In eight games last season, Suttles recorded 172 assists, 56 digs, seven aces and five kills.

Pfeiffer, which finished 5-7 last season, opens the season Sept. 1 at home versus Guilford College.

County pair at The Citadel