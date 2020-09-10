Burke native Crump offered by Texas A&M

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brayden Crump, a Morganton native who led Liberty Middle to a share of the 2018-19 Foothills Athletic Conference boys basketball title, recently picked up a major college scholarship offer.

According to Phenom Hoop Report, Crump last week received a scholarship offer to play for Texas A&M of the SEC. The website lists Crump as a 6-foot-8 forward.

After playing at Liberty, Crump played last season at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County. He transferred in to Patton, where coach Dennis Brittain said Crump ran point guard some in workouts this summer, before transferring to Winston-Salem Christian, where he is now enrolled.

Crump posted on Twitter: “Blessed to receive my first Division I offer from Texas A&M.”

“It was a complete shock,” Crump told Phenom Hoops in reference to the scholarship offer. “I never really expected it to happen so soon, but it shows me hard work really does pay off.”

Crump was named LMS student-athlete of the year as an eighth grader when he also participated in football and track for the Knights. He scored 32 points with six assists while making eight consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter of an 83-74 late-season win at Table Rock that helped Liberty tie the rival Falcons for last year’s FAC crown.

Crump’s older sister, Makenzie, was a hoops standout at East Burke High and currently plays at Wingate.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.