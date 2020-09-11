Burke plates 32 in opening doubleheader rout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — The Burke high school-age baseball team began its fall season with a bang on Thursday night at the Big League Camp against a younger McDowell JV squad, outscoring the Titans 32-5 in the twin killing while ultimately only playing 10 total innings.

Despite the large discrepancy in scoring McDowell took a 2-0 lead to start the first game.

Burke (2-0) scored 11 times in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a bloop single by Bret Bedard to score Peyton Smith. Four singles, three wild pitches and a balk later, Burke found itself up double digits, 12-2. Cole Whisnant shut down McDowell in the following top half of the inning to end the game in abbreviated run-rule fashion. However, the scoring had only just begun.

Burke saw its 11-run inning in the opener and did one better, scoring 12 in the first inning of the second contest. Damien Dula, Mason Mozeley and Peyton Smith all had two RBIs in the frame, with Mozeley and Smith’s RBIs coming via a bases-clearing double and triple, respectively.

Waylon Rutherford, Easton McCoy and Carson Dyson all added RBI knocks of their own as Burke sent 14 men to the plate and only got two out before officials ended the inning.