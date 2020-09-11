Burke plates 32 in opening doubleheader rout

MARION — The Burke high school-age baseball team began its fall season with a bang on Thursday night at the Big League Camp against a younger McDowell JV squad, outscoring the Titans 32-5 in the twin killing while ultimately only playing 10 total innings.
Despite the large discrepancy in scoring McDowell took a 2-0 lead to start the first game.
Burke (2-0) scored 11 times in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a bloop single by Bret Bedard to score Peyton Smith. Four singles, three wild pitches and a balk later, Burke found itself up double digits, 12-2. Cole Whisnant shut down McDowell in the following top half of the inning to end the game in abbreviated run-rule fashion. However, the scoring had only just begun.
Burke saw its 11-run inning in the opener and did one better, scoring 12 in the first inning of the second contest. Damien Dula, Mason Mozeley and Peyton Smith all had two RBIs in the frame, with Mozeley and Smith’s RBIs coming via a bases-clearing double and triple, respectively.
Waylon Rutherford, Easton McCoy and Carson Dyson all added RBI knocks of their own as Burke sent 14 men to the plate and only got two out before officials ended the inning.
Brayson Buff added a three-run triple in the second to make it 16-0. Four runs and three innings later, the game came to a merciful 20-3 conclusion after five innings.
“It took too long to get one (run),” Burke head coach Ron Swink said tongue-in-cheek, referring to his team’s 2-0 deficit it faced in the first game, “but they walked us and we hit some line drives and some bloops.”
Swink also mentioned that the pitchers he rotated into the game did their part as well.
“They threw strikes, and we made them put it in play,” Swink said. “And we made some plays defensively.”
Swink was quick to point out the versatility he has on the club as Burke welcomed a few new players into the fall lineup which he plans to use at different positions to showcase their skills and develop their strengths.
“Just like the summer we are good defensively and we have interchangeable parts,” he added.
Burke will take on Chase on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Big League Camp for its next doubleheader.
Corey Carroll can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!